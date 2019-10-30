Fee Navigator Launches Industry-First Instant Merchant Statement Analysis Service

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The instant merchant statement analysis service Fee Navigator has announced the official launch of its leading-edge technology that will simplify the way merchant professionals analyze merchant statements.

Fee Navigator offers both free and paid subscription plans to make it easy to find the best plan for any sized business.

Co-founder and CEO Adrian Talapan said this technology is the first of its kind.

"We created Fee Navigator to increase the trust and efficiency of the merchant payments industry," said Talapan. "At launch, we are focusing on acquirers and merchants, but we will soon be adding functionality for banks, technology providers/ISVs, and merchant associations."

Industry veteran and Fee Navigator co-founder Ion Craciun said this new technology will provide merchant services professionals with an efficient solution to sell more accounts.

"For the past 15 years, I had to manually compare statements, which took a lot of time, resulting in lost business opportunities," said Craciun. "I am very happy that today Fee Navigator can instantly analyze any merchant statement."

For acquirers, paid plans range from $6.99 per credit (statement) for a GROWTH subscription down to $4.99 per credit (statement) for a TEAM plan. Additional credits may be purchased in bulk, thereby reducing the price of a statement analysis down to $2.99.

For merchants, the company offers two paid plans: a BASIC plan for $4.99/month for single-location merchants and a PREMIUM plan at $14.99/month for merchants with multiple locations.

How Fee Navigator Works

Merchant services professionals upload a PDF of any statement for an instant analysis. They can also forward a statement to their own Analysis Bot™ email address, or they could have their merchants do so.

Merchants can monitor their fees, getting peace of mind that someone is keeping an eye over their pricing structure.

All data uploaded to Fee Navigator is encrypted in traffic and at rest, and the company is using Amazon Web Services North America to ensure the reliability, performance, and security of the solution.

Statistics About the Merchant Payment Industry

The credit card industry is growing faster than the overall economy. A recent NPR/Marist poll found that roughly 63 percent of Millennials say they use credit cards for their purchases. While digital transactions attract Millennials, they can be expensive for merchants and small business owners.

Some payment processing companies have additional fees and markups in the fine print that few business owners ever see. A recent Reuters report uncovered a small increase in processing fees of 0.3 percent can increase a merchant's bill by hundreds of dollars a month.

To start saving time and money, visit Fee Navigator's website and upload a PDF of any statement for an instant analysis.

"Our mission is to facilitate commerce by increasing the trust and efficiency of the merchant payments industry. This is our first step and we are thrilled by the industry response so far. A lot more exciting capabilities will be added to the platform over the next few months," said Talapan.

For more information, please email info@feenavigator.com or call 844-333-4888.

Press Contact:

Mark Macias

mmm@maciaspr.com

646-770-0541

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Fee Navigator

Related Links

https://www.feenavigator.com/

