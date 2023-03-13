Feed Acidifiers Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the feed acidifiers market are BASF SE, Yara International ASA, Kemin Industries, Biomin Holding GmbH, Kemira Oyj, Perstorp Holding AB, Novus International Inc., Corbion NV, Impextraco NV, Addcon Group GmbH, Anpario plc, PeterLabs Holdings Berhad, JEFO Nutrition Inc., Pancosma SA, Nutrex NV, ADDCON GmbH, and Koninklijke DSM N.V.

The global feed acidifiers market grew from $2.48 billion in 2022 to $2.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The feed acidifiers market is expected to grow to $3.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

The feed acidifier market consists of sales of formic acid, citric acid, propionic acid, lactic acid, essential oils.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The feed acidifier are used to inhibit the growth of pathogenic bacteria.Feed acidifiers are added to feeds to decrease the pH of the feed, gut, and microbial cytoplasm, preventing harmful intestinal microflora from growing.

This inhibits bacteria from competing for host nutrients, resulting in improved development and performance.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the feed acidifiers market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the feed acidifier market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of feed acidifiers are propionic acid, fumaric acid, lactic acid, formic acid, and others.The propionic feed acidifiers are used to reduce acidogenesis and when propionic acid is added to a glucose-containing growth medium, a random copolymer consisting of 3-hydroxybutyrate and 3-hydroxy valerate is formed.

The various forms include dry, and liquid, divided by livestock into poultry, swine, ruminants, aquaculture, pets, and others. The several compounds are blended into singles.

The rise in the demand for meat and dairy products is expected to propel the growth of the feed acidifier market going forward.Meat and dairy products refer to a healthy, balanced diet that includes protein from meat, as well as from fish and eggs.

Acidifiers promote the absorption of minerals from animal meat and dairy products by improving nutrient digestibility.For instance, in May 2020, a study by Food Choice and Consumer Preference on willingness to pay for meat alternatives suggests that animal-based meat consumption is on the rise in India, and an estimated 64-74% of the population of India consumes some form of animal-based meat occasionally.

Moreover, according to the food and agriculture organizations of the United States, by 2025, global milk output is expected to expand by 177 million tonnes, with an average annual growth rate of 1.8%. Therefore, the growing demand for meat and dairy products is driving the growth of the feed acidifier market.

Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the feed acidifier market.Major companies operating in the feed acidifier sector are focused on partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in January 2021, Azelis, a Belgium-based service provider to the food industry, partnered with Perstorp AB, a Sweden-based chemical company.Through this partnership, both companies represent themselves in Great Britain for their animal nutrition range of gut health solutions, feed hygiene solutions, acidifiers, silage additives, and total mixed ration and grain preservatives.

Furthermore, in December 2020, BELFEED, a Belgium-based feed additives company, partnered with JEFO Europe, a Poland-based non-medicated animal nutritional solution provider. Through this partnership, Jefo became an exclusive distributor in central European countries, such as Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.

In May 2021, Eastman Chemical Company, a US-based chemical company, acquired 3F Feed & Food for an undisclosed amount. The combination of Eastman's chemical expertise together with 3F's R&D skills is expected to increase the product offering of new molecules that can be successfully deployed to a market. 3F Feed & Food is a Spanish firm that produces preservatives and acidifiers as well as liquids and powders for the sanitation, safety, and preservation of animal health nutraceuticals and feed.

The countries covered in the feed acidifiers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The feed acidifiers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides feed acidifiers market statistics, including global feed acidifiers industry size, regional shares, competitors with a feed acidifiers market share, detailed feed acidifiers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the feed acidifiers industry. This feed acidifiers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.

