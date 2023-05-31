Feed Additives Market Report 2023 Projected to Reach USD 17.1 Billion and Exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% | Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global feed additives market size was nearly $13.1 billion in 2022 and is set to increase to about $17.1 billion by 2030 along with securing the highest gains of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/feed-additives-market

Feed Additives Market: Overview

The European Commission has defined feed additives as products used in animal nutrition for enhancing animal feed quality and the quality of foods of animal origin including meat, milk, eggs, and fish. These feed additives are used for enhancing the performance and health of animals. Furthermore, the use of feed additives in animal nutrition is the use of the right additive at the right time and in the right amounts adhering to the legislations of the countries.

Moreover, feed additives added to animal feeds in the right proportion provides numerous benefits to animal breeders. Some of these benefits include improving the digestive ability of animals, enhancing feed quality, preserving feed nutrients, and improving the quality of animal products. Reportedly, feed additives are used for fulfilling the nutritive needs of animals for improving their breed for meat & milk, and other animal-based products.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/feed-additives-market

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global feed additives market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 9.1% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global feed additives market size was evaluated at nearly $13.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $17.1 billion by 2030.

in 2022 and is expected to reach by 2030. The feed additives global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to a rise in feed production, demand for livestock-based items, and a surge in livestock population.

Based on additives, the amino acids segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR over the forecast timeline.

In terms of livestock, the poultry segment is projected to dominate the segmental growth during the period from 2023 to 2030

Region-wise, the North American Feed Additives market is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.1% during the assessment period.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Feed Additives Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Additive (Acidifiers, Amino Acids, Antibiotics, Antioxidants, Binders, Enzymes, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Phytogenics, Pigments, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Vitamins, and Yeast), By Livestock (Aquaculture, Poultry, Ruminants, and Swine), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Feed Additives Market: Growth Drivers

The need to make animal feed nutritive has led to massive market growth across the globe.

The rise in feedstock farm sizes has catapulted the demand for feed additives in recent years. Apart from this, the commercialization of livestock farming, reduction of grazing lands, and the need for feed ingredients consisting of high nutritive value will accentuate the growth of the global feed additives market.

Moreover, the need for feed efficacy will further embellish the expansion of the global feed additives market. As per the International Feed Industry Federation, commercial feed production produces an estimated yearly turnover of more than $400 billion.

Furthermore, a rise in feed production, demand for livestock-based items, and a surge in livestock population will contribute majorly towards global market profits. Massive demand for high-quality animal-based proteins and awareness about the benefits provided by feed additives will expedite the size of the feed additives market.

In addition to this, the rising acceptance of precision-based livestock farming activities and government aid for using feed additives in animal feed has enlarged the scope of growth for the market across the globe.

Global Feed Additives Market: Restraints

Rise in costs of raw components to hinder the global industry growth by 2030.

The surge in raw material costs and a ban on the use of antibiotics can put brakes on the global feed additives industry growth in the near future. The easy availability of crop residues as feeds can further impede the global feed additives industry expansion.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/feed-additives-market

Feed Additives Market: Opportunities

Use of botanical additives such as plant extracts as feed additives to open new vistas of growth for the global market.

Feed additive manufacturers are adopting new kinds of natural feed additives along with new growth enhancers such as botanical additives like appropriate herb blends and plant extracts. This, in turn, is predicted to generate new growth opportunities for the global feed additives industry.

Feed Additives Market: Challenges

Livestock chain and the need for improving feed additive sustenance are two big challenges faced by the global industry.

The sustainability of feed additives and livestock chain are the two key challenges that can impact the growth of the feed additives industry globally.

Global Feed Additives Market: Segmentation

The global feed additives market is sectored into additive, livestock, and region.

In terms of additives, the global feed additives market is sectored into phytogenics, enzymes, acidifiers, antibiotics, antioxidants, amino acids, prebiotics, binders, minerals, mycotoxin detoxifiers, flavors & sweeteners, pigments, vitamins, probiotics, and yeast segments.

Furthermore, the amino acid segment, which accounted for more than 70% of the global market share in 2022, is set to record the fastest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecasting period. The segmental surge in the next eight years can be attributed to the ability of amino acids in improving the development of animals.

Based on livestock, the feed additives industry across the globe is divided into ruminants, aquaculture, poultry, and swine segments. The poultry segment, which contributed for about three-fourths of the global industry share in 2022, is expected to rule the global industry expansion even in the foreseeable future. The growth of the segment in the coming years can be subject to growing awareness about animal health as well as customer inclination for particular yolk and meat leading to humongous penetration of feed additives in the poultry segment.

Get More Insight before [email protected]: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/feed-additives-market

List of Key Players in Feed Additives Market:

Cargill Inc.

DuPont

ADM

Evonik Industries

BASF SE

DSM AG

Novozymes Corporation

Ajinomoto

Chr Hansen

Nutreco

TEGASA

Alltech

Kemin Industries Inc.

Palital Feed Additives B.V.

Centafarm SRL

Novus International Inc.

NUQO Feed Additives

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Feed Additives Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Feed Additives Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Feed Additives Market Industry?

What segments does the Feed Additives Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Feed Additives Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 13.1 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 17.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 9.1% 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Segments Covered By Additive, Livestock, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Cargill Inc., DuPont, ADM, Evonik Industries, BASF SE, DSM AG, Novozymes Corporation, Ajinomoto, Chr Hansen, Nutreco, TEGASA, Alltech, Kemin Industries Inc., Palital Feed Additives B.V., Centafarm SRL, Novus International Inc., NUQO feed Additives, and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/feed-additives-market

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/feed-additives-market

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific Feed Additives Market to garner huge proceeds in the next eight years.

Asia-Pacific, which accounted for more than 61% of the global feed additives market revenue in 2022, is anticipated to dominate the regional market growth during the projected timeline. The regional market expansion over 2023-2030 can be due to the large presence of livestock in countries such as Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and India. In addition to this, there are a large number of feed mills in the countries such as Thailand, China, and Indonesia.

On the other hand, the North American feed additives industry is set to record the fastest CAGR of nearly 14.1% in the forecasting timeline. The growth of the market in the region can be credited to the rise in the sale of commercial seed in the countries such as the U.S. In addition to this, the presence of key product manufacturers in the region will contribute majorly to the regional industry size.

Global Feed Additives Market is segmented as follows:

Feed Additives Market: By Additive Outlook (2023-2030)

Acidifiers

Amino Acids

Antibiotics

Antioxidants

Binders

Enzymes

Flavors & Sweeteners

Minerals

Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

Phytogenics

Pigments

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Vitamins

Yeast

Feed Additives Market: By Livestock Outlook (2023-2030)

Aquaculture

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Feed Additives Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-feed-additives-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Water Recycle and Reuse Market : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global water recycle and reuse market size was worth around USD 15.59 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 30.55 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 14.15% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global water recycle and reuse market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 14.15% between 2022 and 2030. Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market : According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global food emulsifiers and texturizers market size was valued at 3.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to surpass USD 6.4 billion during the predicted period. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% between 2023-2030.

According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global food emulsifiers and texturizers market size was valued at 3.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to surpass during the predicted period. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% between 2023-2030. Animal Feed Additives Market : According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global animal feed additives market size was evaluated at $40.8 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $54.60 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 4.2% between 2023 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global animal feed additives market size was evaluated at in 2022 and is slated to hit by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 4.2% between 2023 and 2030. Cannabis Edibles Market : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global cannabis edibles market size was worth around USD 20.5 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 197.75 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 32.041% between 2023 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global cannabis edibles market size was worth around in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 32.041% between 2023 and 2030. Xylitol Market: According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global xylitol market size was worth around USD 0.69 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1.1 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 4.31% between 2023 and 2030.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Food & Beverages Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FnF Research