Feed Additives Market worth $67.90 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the feed additives market is estimated at USD 50.72 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 67.90 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

The feed additives market is growing steadily, backed by the increasing focus of livestock and poultry producers on enhancing digestion and maintaining the overall productivity of animals. As farms across the region adopt more commercial and intensive production systems, there is a rising need for feed additives (enzymes, probiotics, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, phytogenics, and organic acids). These additives help animals digest feed better, build immunity, reduce stress, and maintain healthy growth.

Feed Additives Market Trends & Insights:

Growth of the market is driven by higher livestock production and rising demand for quality meat, milk, and eggs. In addition to a stronger emphasis on animal health and feed efficiency, the reduced use of antibiotic growth promoters, increased incomes, rapid urbanization, and improved access through organized and digital feed channels further enhance the market.

Asia Pacific accounted for 36.8% of the feed additives market in 2025.

By type, the amino acids segment is estimated to lead the market with a market share of 28% in 2031.

By source, the synthetic segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2025.

By livestock, the poultry segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By form, the dry segment is estimated to account for a dominant market share in 2025.

The North America feed additives market is projected to reach USD 14.75 billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 11.64 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2030.

The Europe feed additives market is projected to reach USD 14.55 billion by 2030 from USD 11.11 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2030.

The Asia Pacific feed additives market is projected to reach USD 24.01 billion by 2030 from USD 17.56 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030.

Asia Pacific to exhibit the fastest CAGR in the feed additives market.

Asia Pacific is becoming one of the strongest growth markets for feed additives. This is due to the country's growing livestock sector. As demand for affordable protein sources such as chicken, eggs, fish, and milk increases, the poultry, dairy, and aquaculture farming sectors are experiencing rapid growth. To meet this rising demand, farms across Asia Pacific are producing more feed each year. As a result, livestock growers are transitioning to modern, commercial production systems, which heavily depend on feed additives such as enzymes, probiotics, amino acids, and vitamins. Feed additives help improve digestion, boost immunity, support faster growth, and maintain healthier animals. This rapid increase in commercial feed usage naturally pushes Asia Pacific's feed additives demand upward.

By type, the amino acids segment to account for leading market share during the forecast period.

The amino acids segment is estimated to hold a significant share of the feed additives market. Amino acids are essential for supporting animal growth, muscle development, and overall performance. Poultry, swine, and aquaculture are three of the fastest-growing livestock sectors globally, all of which depend heavily on amino acids like lysine, methionine, threonine, and tryptophan. These amino acids enhance feed efficiency and help ensure that animals receive balanced nutrition.

By form, dry additives to lead the market during the forecast period.

Dry feed additives hold a significant share of the market because they are easier to handle, store, and transport compared with liquid additives, an important advantage in a region with diverse climates and long supply chains. Dry forms such as powders, granules, and premixes blend smoothly into compound feed, making them highly preferred by feed mills across the US and Asia Pacific, where large-scale feed production is rapidly increasing.

Top Companies in the Feed Additives Market

The report profiles key players such as Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), DSM-Firmenich (Switzerland), Alltech (US), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Novonesis Group (Denmark), Adisseo (France), Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd (India), Nutreco (Netherlands), BRF Global (Brazil), Volac International Ltd. (UK), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Bentoli (US), Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Novus International, Inc. (US), and Global Nutrition International (France).

