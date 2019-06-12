Feed Bag Foods LLC Announces Formal Opening Of Johnny Monarch's

THE PLAINS, Va., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Feed Bag Foods LLC is pleased to announce the formal opening of Johnny Monarch's, Virginia's only "bustaurant", located in a 1962 double decker bus on Main Street in Marshall, Virginia. The eclectic gourmet menu was developed by co-owner Brian Lichorowic, a successful well-respected "old internet-er" with an extensive culinary background. Lichorowic said, "We've created a menu that is offering next level food in a fun and off beat atmosphere."

Situated in a heavily customized 1962 British Double Decker bus, Johnny Monarch's provides an eccentric platform to serve the highest-level cuisine in the upcoming Marshall Gastronomic scene. The bus is semi-permanently located in a custom designed park setting at 8374 West Main Street in Marshall, Virginia, and will strive to become a destination for tourists as well as day trippers, senior groups, equestrians, cyclists, wine tourists and motorcyclists alike. Being located in the middle of Northern Virginia's affluent "Hunt Country" where a strong English influence is felt, allows Johnny Monarch's to fit into the local culture seamlessly albeit with a unique flair.

The towering two-level eatery is the brainchild of Brian Lichorowic and Lorrie Addison. Lichorowic, and Addison, an award-winning kitchen and bath designer, met seven years ago and settled in The Plains. For Lichorowic's second career, after 18 years of retirement, the couple considered opening a food bus—not to be confused with the more common truck—believing that while their premises and product would certainly stand out, their project would suit nearby Marshall's eccentric small-town feel.

The unique thing about the Johnny Monarch's menu is what is "not" being served. There is nothing fried, no commercial bags of chips or soft drinks. The menu offers two distinct types of cuisine. One can be viewed as "Gourmet Truck Driver" fare and the other cuisine labeled as "Fuel for Olympians". Many of these recipes are sourced from both Lichorowic and Addison's family, but also form the US Olympic Training table menus, and will provide our customers with dishes that not only taste good but are exceptionally good for you.

"Johnny Monarch's will go to great lengths to satisfy both vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Based off our test groups, we believe our award-winning tomato pie will be our signature dish and it should be, it's so unique and delicious!" says Addison.

Getting the bus ready for customers was not an easy road. "After over 24 months of repairs, delays and set backs, the details finally got worked through and now we're ready to rock," said Lichorowic. Addison sites the delays were due to the amount of damage the bus sustained in its initial 7,000-mile journey to its new home in Marshall.

Lichorowic adds, "Johnny Monarch's is really just phase one of a master plan to create a gathering place. We are calling it the Marshall Green with public seating and a small stage for music and stand up comedy… it's going to be a great place for the community."

Johnny Monarch's is conveniently located on the newly appointed Marshall Green at the corner of Frost and North Main Street in downtown Marshall, Virginia, just eight miles south of Middleburg. For further information, please call Brian at (703) 618-4989.

Founded in 2015, Feed Bag Foods LLC is a distinctive culinary service based in The Plains, Virginia, and an idiosyncratic bunch of creative, talented, and sophisticated chefs with a style which is distinctly their own. They have a unique culinary character that celebrates the southern hospitality and the cookery culture of the mid-Atlantic Piedmont area. With unique product offerings including a 1962 Leyland Double Decker bus converted into a "Bustaurant" and operating out of a full commissary. Our company is developing a gastronomic eye toward self-indulgent comfort foods, that also espouse gourmet nutrition, as much as an oxymoron that may seem. With the goal of simultaneously providing the freshest food, education, and supporting our local community farms and butchers, we use local, organically grown products whenever possible, looking outside the Piedmont only for world-class quality ingredients. More information is available at www.feedbagfoods.com.

Contact:

Brian Lichorowic

(703) 618-4989

SOURCE Feed Bag Foods LLC

Related Links

http://www.feedbagfoods.com

