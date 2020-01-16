Feed Binders Industry Outlook to 2025 - Increasing Meat Consumption, Growing Awareness Toward Animal Health, and Rising Meat Production Drive the Global Market
Jan 16, 2020, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Binders Market by Type (Clay, Plant Gums & Starches, Gelatin, Molasses, Lignosulphonates, Hemicellulose, CMC & Other Hydrocolloids, Wheat Gluten & Middlings), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Other Animals), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global feed binders market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 4.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 3.4% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 5.9 billion by 2025.
The demand for feed binders is rising due to the increasing meat consumption, growing awareness toward animal health, and rising meat production. To maintain structural integrity and reduce the loss of feed ingredients, feed manufacturers use feed binders to maintain the high-quality of the meat products.
This report segments the feed binders market on the basis of ingredient type, livestock, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the feed binders industry, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
The clay segment, on the basis of type, is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.
By type, the clay segment is projected to hold the largest share in the feed binders market. Clay binders are effective for producing high-quality and durable feed products. Feed manufacturers are actively opting for feed binders due to its water absorption properties to reduce wet droppings. Moreover, a small amount of bentonite (clay) is enough to manufacture tougher, harder, and more durable pellets. Thus, clay is projected to witness significant demand over the years.
The poultry segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
By livestock, the feed binders market is segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, and others (aquatic animals, pet animals, and equines). The per capita consumption of poultry meat is significantly higher than that of beef and pork due to the increased breeding of poultry birds and rising prices of red meat products as compared to poultry. The poultry sector is witnessing a shift in focus toward high-quality compound feed products due to the development of organized farm sectors. This has led to the increased usage of binders by poultry feed manufacturers to ensure the supply of high-quality and value-added feed products.
Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the feed binders market due to the presence of some of the primary compound feed, feed additives, and feed binder producers in the world, such as China and India. Most of the South East Asian countries also focus on the production of feed binders due to the growing livestock population. The increasing trend of meat consumption in the Asia Pacific region has also led to the rise in the production of feed binders.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macroindicators
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.4 Challenges
5.4 Regulatory Framework
5.5 Patent Analysis
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Supply Chain Analysis
6.3 Value Chain Analysis
6.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.4.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6.4.2 Threat of New Entrants
6.4.3 Threat of Substitutes
6.4.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.4.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers
7 Feed Binders Market, By Livestock
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Poultry
7.3 Ruminants
7.4 Swine
7.5 Aquatic Animals
7.6 Equine
7.7 Others* (Pets Such as Dogs and Cats)
8 Feed Binders Market, By Source
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Natural Polymers
8.3 Synthetic Polymers
8.4 Sugar
9 Feed Binders Market, By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Clay
9.3 Plant Gums & Starches
9.4 Lignosulphates, Hemicellulose, CMC, and Other HyDROColloids
9.5 Gelatin
9.6 Molasses
9.7 Wheat Gluten & Middlings
9.8 Others* Include Pmc and Urea Formaldehyde
10 Feed Binders Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Russia
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 UK
10.3.6 Italy
10.3.7 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 Indonesia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.4.6 Rest of APAC
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Others in South America
10.6 Rest of the World
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Egypt
10.6.3 Other Countries in RoW
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)
11.2.1 Terminology/ Nomenclature
11.2.1.1 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.1.2 Innovators
11.2.1.3 Visionary Leaders
11.2.1.4 Emerging Companies
11.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.3.1 Business Startegy Excellence
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-UPS/SMEs)
11.3.1 Terminology/ Nomenclature
11.3.1.2 Starting Blocks
11.3.1.3 Responsive Companies
11.3.1.4 Dynamic Companies
11.3.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.3.3 Business Startegy Excellence
11.4 Market Share Analysis/Market Ranking of Key Players
11.5 Competitive Scenario
11.5.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations & Joint Ventures
11.5.2 Expansions & Investments
11.5.3 Acquisitions
11.5.4 New Product Launches
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Archer Daniels Midland
12.2 FMC Corporation
12.3 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
12.4 Darling Ingredients
12.5 Roquette Freres
12.6 Borreguard Asa
12.7 Gelita AG
12.8 Emsland Starke GmbH
12.9 J.M Huber Corporation
12.10 Avebe UA
12.11 Bentoli Inc.
12.12 Uniscope Inc
12.13 Bonaventure Animal Nutrition
12.14 CRA-VAC Industries Inc.
12.15 IRO Alginate Industry Co. Ltd.
12.16 Kemin Industries
12.17 Ingredion Incorporated
12.18 CP Kelco
12.19 Danisco A/S
12.20 A.F Suter & Co. Ltd.
