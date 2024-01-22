Feed Grain Market to be Worth US$ 70.0 Billion by 2034 Amid Rising Livestock Production and Growing Demand for Animal Protein

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) forecasts a robust future for the feed grain market, driven by the booming livestock industry, rising meat consumption, and the focus on sustainable agriculture. Dive deeper into the intricate dynamics of this burgeoning market and uncover compelling stakeholder opportunities in our comprehensive FMI report

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Feed Grain Market value is anticipated to increase from US$ 50.0 billion in 2024 to US$ 70.0 billion by 2034. Global demand for feed grains is projected to expand at a 3.4% CAGR throughout the assessment period.

Several factors are expected to stimulate the growth of the feed grain market during the forecast period. These include-

Booming livestock industry

Growing demand for high-quality animal feeds

Rising consumption of meat and poultry products

Population growth and changing dietary patterns

Favorable government support aimed at boosting domestic meat production

Feed grains are essential animal feed components, with corn being the predominant grain. They are widely used to feed livestock due to their high nutritional content, low cost, and easy availability.

The exploding population is creating enormous demand for nutritional animal products like meat, eggs, and dairy. This, in turn, will play a key role in boosting the feed grain industry through 2034.

Livestock farmers are focusing on providing high-quality feeds to their animals to foster their growth. This is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for feed grain suppliers during the forecast period.

Sustainable agriculture practices are gaining immense traction, with feed grain producers increasingly adopting sustainable agriculture practices. This can help them to minimize the ecological footprint of feed grain cultivation.

Feed Grains Market Research Report Scope

Attribute Details Estimated Market Value (2024) US$ 50.0 billion Projected Market Size (2034) US$ 70.0 billion Expected Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 3.4% CAGR Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ billion for Value, MT for Volume Key Countries Covered • United States • Canada • Brazil • Mexico • Germany • United Kingdom • China • France • Italy • Spain • Nordic • Russia • Poland • India • Thailand • Indonesia • Australia and New Zealand • Japan • GCC countries • North Africa • South Africa • others Key Segments Covered Feed Grain Market Segmentation • By Grain Type: o Corn o Wheat o Barley o Sorghum o Others (Oats, Rye, Millets) • By Application: o Aquaculture § Fish § Shrimp § Shellfish § Others o Livestock § Poultry § Ruminants (Cattle, Sheep, Goats) § Swine § Equine § Others o Pet Food § Dogs § Cats § Horses • By Nature: o Organic o Conventional • By Region: o North America o Latin America o Europe o East Asia o South Asia o Oceania o Middle East & Africa Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, Drivers Restraints Opportunity Trends Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global market for feed grains is expected to total a valuation of US$ 70.0 billion by 2034.

is expected to total a valuation of by 2034. By grain type, corn is set to lead the global market, holding a value share of 36.8% in 2024.

in 2024. Based on application, the livestock segment is estimated to account for a revenue share of 65.3% in 2024.

in 2024. The United States market valuation is projected to total US$ 19.3 billion by 2034.

market valuation is projected to total by 2034. Sales in Germany are estimated to be valued at US$ 6.7 billion by 2034.

are estimated to be valued at by 2034. Feed grain demand in India is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2034.

"The global feed grain market is driven by the increasing demand for animal protein, with corn being the predominant grain used in animal feed. Sustainable agriculture practices are gaining importance in feed grain production to minimize ecological impact," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Who is Winning?

Following are the leading players operating in the market.

Cargill, Incorporated

ADM

Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC)

GrainCorp.

Ardent Mills

Stone House Grain

Gavilon

Nutreco N.V.

New Hope Liuhe Co., Ltd.

Bartlett Milling Co., LP

Scoular

Perdue Farms

Other Players

Key players are focusing on increasing their production capacities as well as using sustainable farming practices. They also employ strategies like new product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to stay ahead of the competition.

Recent Development:

In 2023, new barley varieties, including forage barley varieties, conventional feed barleys for feed grain, and food barley, were launched by Highland Specialty Grains.

Future Market Insights (FMI) has released an objective assessment of the global feed grain market, presenting past demand data from 2019 to 2023 and projecting forecast statistics for the 2024 to 2034 period. The study reveals growth projections based on grain type (corn, wheat, barley, sorghum, and others (oats, rye, millets)), application (aquaculture, livestock, and pet food), nature (organic and conventional), and region.

