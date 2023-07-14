Feed My Starving Children Celebrates 4 Billionth Meal, a Milestone in Global Hunger Relief Efforts

News provided by

Feed My Starving Children

14 Jul, 2023, 08:32 ET

COON RAPIDS, Minn., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), a nonprofit organization committed to eradicating extreme hunger, celebrates the production of its 4 billionth meal. The milestone meal was packed on June 28 at a mobile packing event at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee, Minnesota.

Continue Reading
Volunteers across the U.S. hand-pack nutritionally dense MannaPack meals.
Volunteers across the U.S. hand-pack nutritionally dense MannaPack meals.
FMSC partners distribute MannaPack meals to families in hunger hotspots around the world.
FMSC partners distribute MannaPack meals to families in hunger hotspots around the world.

Since its founding in 1987, FMSC has been driven by the belief that no child should go to bed hungry. The organization engages local volunteers to hand-pack MannaPack® meals — nutritionally dense food developed by food science and nutrition professionals to supplement nutritional needs and reduce problems with malnutrition.

FMSC donates the packed meals to a network of faith-based and humanitarian organizations around the world — organizations that use MannaPack meals to support initiatives that empower communities and address the root causes of hunger. FMSC supports a holistic approach to combating hunger and poverty, working with partners who invest in communities long-term as they move from relief to development.

"Reaching the 4 billionth meal is an incredible milestone for FMSC. It's a testament to the faithfulness of the God we serve and the generosity of our volunteers, donors, staff and partners," said Mark Crea, FMSC Executive Director and CEO.

"While 4 billion meals merits celebration, we also grieve the depth of need it represents. Supply shortages sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic and exacerbated by the Russo-Ukrainian war have sent world hunger soaring. This is no time to get distracted — it is truly the greatest hunger crisis in our lifetime."

MannaPack meals are primarily hand-packed by volunteers at FMSC's eight permanent packing sites in Minnesota (Chanhassen, Coon Rapids and Eagan), Arizona (Mesa), Illinois (Aurora, Libertyville and Schaumburg) and Texas (Richardson) as well as at MobilePack™ events hosted nationwide.

Volunteering with FMSC is inclusive for all abilities and ages five and older. To volunteer as an individual, family, school group, church or corporate outing, visit fmsc.org/volunteer.

About Feed My Starving Children

Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) believes hope starts with food. As a Christian nonprofit, FMSC is dedicated to seeing every child whole in body and spirit. FMSC meals are packed primarily by volunteers, then sent to a network of partner organizations that stay with communities for the long haul, empowering them to move from relief to development. FMSC MarketPlace™ supports local artisans, paying a fair wage for handcrafted goods and using the retail profits to fund more meals for kids around the world. Since our founding in 1987, FMSC has shipped meals to more than 100 countries. Learn more at fmsc.org.

Contact:
Julie Smith, Creative & Content Manager
[email protected]
847-293-2994

SOURCE Feed My Starving Children

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.