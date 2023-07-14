Feed My Starving Children Celebrates 4 Billionth Meal, a Milestone in Global Hunger Relief Efforts

COON RAPIDS, Minn., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), a nonprofit organization committed to eradicating extreme hunger, celebrates the production of its 4 billionth meal. The milestone meal was packed on June 28 at a mobile packing event at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee, Minnesota.

Volunteers across the U.S. hand-pack nutritionally dense MannaPack meals. FMSC partners distribute MannaPack meals to families in hunger hotspots around the world.

Since its founding in 1987, FMSC has been driven by the belief that no child should go to bed hungry. The organization engages local volunteers to hand-pack MannaPack® meals — nutritionally dense food developed by food science and nutrition professionals to supplement nutritional needs and reduce problems with malnutrition.

FMSC donates the packed meals to a network of faith-based and humanitarian organizations around the world — organizations that use MannaPack meals to support initiatives that empower communities and address the root causes of hunger. FMSC supports a holistic approach to combating hunger and poverty, working with partners who invest in communities long-term as they move from relief to development.

"Reaching the 4 billionth meal is an incredible milestone for FMSC. It's a testament to the faithfulness of the God we serve and the generosity of our volunteers, donors, staff and partners," said Mark Crea, FMSC Executive Director and CEO.

"While 4 billion meals merits celebration, we also grieve the depth of need it represents. Supply shortages sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic and exacerbated by the Russo-Ukrainian war have sent world hunger soaring. This is no time to get distracted — it is truly the greatest hunger crisis in our lifetime."

MannaPack meals are primarily hand-packed by volunteers at FMSC's eight permanent packing sites in Minnesota (Chanhassen, Coon Rapids and Eagan), Arizona (Mesa), Illinois (Aurora, Libertyville and Schaumburg) and Texas (Richardson) as well as at MobilePack™ events hosted nationwide.

Volunteering with FMSC is inclusive for all abilities and ages five and older. To volunteer as an individual, family, school group, church or corporate outing, visit fmsc.org/volunteer.

About Feed My Starving Children

Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) believes hope starts with food. As a Christian nonprofit, FMSC is dedicated to seeing every child whole in body and spirit. FMSC meals are packed primarily by volunteers, then sent to a network of partner organizations that stay with communities for the long haul, empowering them to move from relief to development. FMSC MarketPlace™ supports local artisans, paying a fair wage for handcrafted goods and using the retail profits to fund more meals for kids around the world. Since our founding in 1987, FMSC has shipped meals to more than 100 countries. Learn more at fmsc.org.

Contact:

Julie Smith, Creative & Content Manager

[email protected]

847-293-2994

SOURCE Feed My Starving Children