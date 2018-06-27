Feed Phosphates: Global Market Outlook 2018-2024 - Dicalcium Phosphate is Estimated to Dominate in 2018

The feed phosphates market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.25 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Feed phosphates have calcium and phosphorus, which are two essential macronutrients in animal diets, ensuring optimal growth, improving gut functionality, increasing fertility, and aiding bone development. Most feed ingredients from plant sources are inadequate in meeting such requirements, and hence, the inclusion of feed phosphates is important for the maintenance of animal health in such cases. The market is driven by the rising consumption of meat and dairy products and a high threat of diseases in livestock.



The feed phosphates market, based on type, has been segmented into dicalcium phosphate, monocalcium phosphate, mono-dicalcium phosphate, defluorinated phosphate, tricalcium phosphate, and others. The market for dicalcium phosphate is estimated to dominate in 2018, while monocalcium phosphate (MCP) is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This growth of the market for monocalcium phosphate can be attributed to several properties, such as the compound having the highest digestible phosphorus content, at 80%. The high solubility and optimal phosphorus concentration of MCP also offer increased flexibility in dietary formulations.



The feed phosphates market, by form, has been segmented into powder and granule. The powder segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a higher CAGR by 2024. This is attributable to the fact that this is the key product offering by most major market players, and the preferred form of feed phosphate among feed formulators and livestock owners. The free-flowing structure of the powder form makes its usage as a feed phosphate effective, by providing consistency to the formulation.



The feed phosphates market, by livestock, has been segmented into ruminants, swine, poultry, aquaculture, and others. It was dominated by the poultry segment in 2018. The growth in demand for quality meat products has led to the use of feed phosphates in poultry diets, due to the high nutritive value that its addition provides, in comparison to traditional feed. The poultry segment is also projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. On a global level, poultry production has been increasing, and with such growth in production and consumption, it has become important for meat producers to focus more on quality. This gives a boost to the market to provide nutritional feed for poultry.



The market in Europe is driven by the high production and consumption of feed phosphate in the region. Further growth can be attributed to the region being a major producer of livestock and accounting for a substantial share of meat production, globally. Additionally, the region also has several policies in place, to encourage the production of quality meat products, at low costs. The South American market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2024. The increase in the demand for animal-based products; growth of the regional population; rise in disposable incomes; the rise in urbanization, especially in Brazil and Argentina; and continuous expansions in the feed industry and animal husbandry sector drives the feed phosphates market in South America.



Lack of awareness in developing countries, fluctuation in prices of phosphate, and an increase in the usage of substitutes, such as phytase, are the major restraints for the growth of this market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Periodization Considered

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Units Considered

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Feed Phosphates Market

4.2 Feed Phosphates Market, By Key Country

4.3 Asia Pacific: Feed Phosphates Market, By Type & Key Country

4.4 Feed Phosphates Market, By Form & Region

4.5 Market, By Livestock & Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Drivers

5.4 Restraints

5.5 Opportunities

5.6 Challenges

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Regulatory Framework

5.9 US

5.10 European Union

5.11 China

5.12 Japan

5.13 India



6 Feed Phosphates Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dicalcium Phosphate

6.3 Monocalcium Phosphate

6.4 Mono-Dicalcium Phosphate

6.5 Defluorinated Phosphate

6.6 Tricalcium Phosphate

6.7 Others



7 Feed Phosphates Market, By Livestock

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Poultry

7.3 Swine

7.4 Ruminants

7.5 Aquaculture

7.6 Others



8 Feed Phosphates Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Powder

8.3 Granule



9 Feed Phosphates Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 South America

9.5 North America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.5 Expansions

10.6 Joint Ventures & Agreements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 The Mosaic Company

11.2 Nutrien Ltd.

11.3 OCP Group

11.4 Yara International ASA

11.5 Eurochem Group AG

11.6 Phosagro

11.7 Phosphea

11.8 Ecophos Group

11.9 Fosfitalia Group

11.10 J.R. Simplot Company

11.11 Quimpac S.A.

11.12 Sichuan Lomon Corporation

11.13 Sinochem Yunlong Co., Ltd.

11.14 Wengfu Group

11.15 Rotem Turkey



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7dfhg3/feed_phosphates?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feed-phosphates-global-market-outlook-2018-2024---dicalcium-phosphate-is-estimated-to-dominate-in-2018-300673350.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

