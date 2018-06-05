Feed Phytogenics Market Worth 962.5 Million USD by 2023

The report "Feed Phytogenics Market by Type (Essential Oils, Herbs & Spices, and Oleoresins), Livestock (Swine, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, and Poultry), Function (Performance Enhancers and Palatability Enhancers), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated at USD 631.4 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of USD 962.5 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.8%. Factors such as advancements in the feed industry, increased demand for livestock products, the rise in awareness about animal health & feed quality, ban on antibiotics as growth promoters, and the health benefits of phytogenics drive the market growth.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 108 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 162 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Feed Phytogenics Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/feed-phytogenic-market-162036047.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The essential oils segment, by type, accounted for the largest share of the Feed Phytogenics Market in 2017.

The essential oils segment accounted for the largest share of the global Feed Phytogenics Market in 2017. The demand for essential oils has increased due to the ban on antibiotics as growth promoters. These oils can be combined and used in various blends which increases their popularity.

The palatability enhancers segment, by function, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Feed Phytogenics Market in 2017.

Feed phytogenics have witnessed substantial demand as feed palatability enhancers as they help increase the feed intake in animals. Feed phytogenics, due to the presence of enhanced flavor and aromatic ingredients in them, have an impact on feed palatability.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=162036047

The poultry segment accounted for the largest share in the Feed Phytogenics Market in 2017.

The ban on antibiotics growth promoters in regions such as Europe and South Korea has also boosted the demand for feed phytogenics in poultry, as it includes antimicrobial, antiviral, and/or antioxidant properties.

Asia Pacific dominated the Feed Phytogenics Market in 2017.

In 2017, the Asia Pacific region led the global market for feed phytogenics. The increase in awareness about food safety and the of meat among consumers and high requirement of feed additives with high conversion rate with no side effects in animals drive the market for natural feed products in the region, thereby boosting the demand for feed phytogenics.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Delacon (Austria), Biomin (Austria), Cargill (US), DuPont (US), Adisseo (China), Dostofarm (Germany), Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH (Germany), Pancosma (Switzerland), A&A Pharmachem Inc. (Canada), and Kemin Industries (US).

Know more about the Feed Phytogenics Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/feed-phytogenic-market-162036047.html



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/agriculture-industry

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets