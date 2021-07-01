Feed Premix Market Worth $12.2 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 -- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Feed Premix Market by Type (Combination Premixes, Vitamin Premix, Mineral Premix, Amino Acid Premix, Nucleotide Premix, Nutraceutical Premix), Form (Powder and Liquid), Application (Ruminant Feed, Swine Feed, Aqua Feed) — Global Forecasts to 2028", published by Meticulous Research®, the feed premix market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $12.2 billion by 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4083

Feed premix/premixtures are mixtures of feed additives or mixtures of one or more feed additives with feed materials or water used as carriers, not intended for direct feeding to animals. A premix is intended for incorporation in compound feeding stuff, feed materials, or water. The function of a premix is to optimize the mixing of feed additives in feeding stuff.

The growth of the overall feed premix market is mainly attributed to the feed premixes' use as a single ingredient over multiple ingredients, increasing demand for compound animal feed, and increased awareness regarding the safety of meat products. Additionally, the emergence of developing countries as strong consumers for the feed application is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for feed premix providers in the coming years. However, the regulatory structure and intervention and technical problems during storage and handling procedures are expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4083

Based on type, the feed premix market is segmented into combination premixes, vitamin premixes, mineral premixes, amino acids premixes, nucleotide premixes, fiber premixes, nutraceutical premixes, and other premixes, such as probiotics, botanical extracts, and phytonutrients, among others. In 2021, the combination premixes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall feed premix market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rise in consumption of compound feed, growing demand for vitamin and mineral-enriched foods, and increase in consumer awareness regarding required pet nutrition.

Based on form, the feed premix market is segmented into powder and liquid. In 2021, the powder segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall feed premix market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its advantages over liquid forms, such as better homogeneity, ease of handling, simple transport economics, and better stability of a premix. The powder segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Quick Buy – Feed Premix Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/46182003

Based on application, the feed premix market is segmented into poultry feed, ruminant feed, swine feed, aquafeed, and other feed applications. In 2021, the poultry feed segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall feed premix market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the large demand for poultry feed due to rising poultry meat consumption and poultry farming, especially in developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific and South America. However, the aquafeed segment is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing focus on balanced commercial diets that promote optimal fish growth and health, increasing global demand for fish and fish products, and rising growth of the aquaculture industry.

The global feed premix market is divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the global feed premix market. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the growing compound animal feed industry; growing economy; increasing demand for pet food supplementation in emerging and developing countries including India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand; and rising investments from major players in the region.

The key players operating in the global feed premix market are Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), InVivo Group (France), Jubilant Pharmova Limited (India), Koninklijke Coöperatie Agrifirm U.A. (Netherlands), Dansk Landbrugs Grovvareselskab a.m.b.a. (Denmark), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (U.S.), Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (U.S.), Burkmann Industries Inc. (U.S.), Danish Agro a.m.b.a. (Denmark), and De Heus Voeders B.V. (Netherlands) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/feed-premix-market-4083

Scope of the Report

Feed Premix Market, by Type

Combination Premixes

Vitamin Premixes

Mineral Premixes

Amino Acid Premixes

Nucleotide Premixes

Fiber Premixes

Nutraceutical Premixes

Other Premixes

Feed Premix Market, by Form

Powder

Liquid

Feed Premix Market, by Application

Poultry Feed

Ruminant Feed

Swine Feed

Aqua Feed

Other Animal Feed

Feed Premix Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Vietnam



Philippines



Indonesia



Thailand



Malaysia



South Korea



Myanmar



Taiwan



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

(RoLATAM) Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4083

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports-

Feed Additives Market by Type (Acidifiers, Probiotics, Enzyme, Antioxidants, Antibiotics, Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals), Animal Type (Poultry, Aquatic Animals), Source (Synthetic), and Geography- Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/feed-additives-market-5082

Animal Protein Ingredients Market by Type (Dairy Protein (Milk Protein, Whey Protein, Casein Protein), Egg Protein, Gelatin) and Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Nutritional Supplements, Pharmaceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/animal-protein-ingredients-market-5182

Food Premix Market by Type (Vitamin Premix, Mineral Premix, Amino Acid Premix, Nucleotide Premix, Fiber Premix), Application (Health Supplements, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical) - Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-premix-market-4236

Nutritional Premixes Market by Type (Vitamin Premixes, Mineral Premixes, Amino Acid Premixes, Nucleotide Premixes, Fiber Premixes, Nutraceutical Premixes, and Others), Form (Powder and Liquid), Application (Animal Feed, Nutrition and Health Supplements, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/nutritional-premixes-market-3864

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/197/feed-premix-market-2028

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd