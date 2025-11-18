Feed the Birds, Feed the Soul: The Simple Gift That Brings Joy and Wellbeing

Feeding the birds isn't just a peaceful pastime — it's a simple, science-backed way to lift the spirit and nurture mental health. Spending a few minutes in nature can lower stress hormones, ease anxiety and boost mood. In fact, research from King's College London found that simply seeing or hearing birds can improve mental wellbeing for up to eight hours afterward.

"Watching birds at your feeder creates a moment of mindfulness that anyone can experience," shared Brian Cunningham, Chief Naturalist at Wild Birds Unlimited. "It helps you to slow down, connect with nature and brings joy right to your doorstep."

A Gift That Keeps on Giving

Wild Birds Unlimited, the original and largest backyard bird feeding and nature specialty retailer, makes it easy to share that joy with the people you love. Whether you're shopping for a lifelong nature lover or someone who could use a little calm in their day, a bird feeder can be the perfect gift.

Their Certified Backyard Bird Feeding Specialists can help you choose the right feeder and bird food to attract colorful winter visitors, from cardinals and chickadees to goldfinches and woodpeckers. For a whimsical touch, start with one of their best-selling Seed Characters, like Buttons the Snowman or Olive the Owl. Each is made from 100% edible seeds and fruit, shaped into adorable woodland creatures sure to attract a variety of birds to any backyard.

A Growing Movement of Backyard Nature Lovers

It's clear that more people are discovering the joy and calm that come from connecting with nature right where they live. According to the 2022 National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation, watching wildlife around the home has soared to 146.5 million people, nearly double what it was just a decade ago.

This holiday season, give a gift that matters — one that feeds both the birds and the soul. Visit your local Wild Birds Unlimited and discover how easy it is to share the wonder of nature with the people you love most.

About Wild Birds Unlimited

Wild Birds Unlimited is the original and largest franchise system of backyard bird feeding and nature specialty stores with more than 360 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Wild Birds Unlimited specializes in bringing people and nature together with bird feeding and nature products, expert advice and educational events. Listen to our podcast, Nature Centered, to learn more about feeding the birds and enjoying nature in your backyard. Episodes can be found here, https://www.wbu.com/podcast. Visit our website to find the store nearest you and shop online at www.wbu.com. To learn how you can open your own Wild Birds Unlimited, visit www.wbufranchise.com.

