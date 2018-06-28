Feed the Children Knows Hunger Doesn't Take a Vacation: Distributes Meals as Part of Its Summer Food and Education Program

The nonprofit is partnering with community organizations to hold meal sites at libraries, parks, camps, churches, and schools and plans to provide hundreds of thousands of meals this summer. This will provide kids an opportunity to stay active and enjoy their summer. Knowing education can help break the poverty cycle, the organization offers free books to each Summer Food and Education Program site.

"We are excited to be partnering with local community groups to ensure that Oklahoma children have the food they need this summer," said Clint McKnight, Director of Domestic Programming at Feed the Children. "By combining our efforts, we can set children up for success and help break the cycle of poverty."

Ronnie, age 10, says being hungry in the summer isn't as rare as you might think. "It just happens," he said. "But when you don't have any more food at home, there's Feed the Children who helps out."

In 2017, Feed the Children distributed 500,000 meals through the Summer Food and Education Program sites across Oklahoma and Tennessee. This summer, in addition to locations across the U.S., sites will be found in various communities across Oklahoma including:

The Meridian Apartments

4220 NW 10th Oklahoma City

Mon - Thurs. through July

12821 Stratford Drive, OKC

Mon - Thurs. through July

5001 NW 10th Oklahoma City

Mon - Thurs. through July

1620 Heyman St., Oklahoma City

Mon - Thurs. through July

6640 NW 10th Oklahoma City

Mon - Thurs. through July

7550 NW 10th Oklahoma City

Mon - Thurs. through July

7553 NW 6th, Oklahoma City

Mon - Thurs. through July

8400 NW 10th Oklahoma City

Mon - Thurs. through July

1000 NW 105th Oklahoma City

Mon - Thurs. through July

10735 N Western Oklahoma City

Mon - Thurs. through July

12701 N Pennsylvania Oklahoma City

Mon - Thurs. through July

12821 Stratford Drive Oklahoma City

Mon - Thurs. through July

11239 N Pennsylvania Oklahoma City

Mon - Thurs. through July

3500 NW 50th St., OKC 73112

107 W. Main St., Eakley

420 W. Trudgeon St.

P.O. Box 502 Tecumseh

P.O. Box 37, Maramec

400 SE Madison, Idabel

36591 OK-59B, Macomb

6724 N. Martin Luther King Avenue

2801 S. Robinson Ave., Oklahoma City

301 W Kansas Ave., Anadarko

216 W Alabama Ave, Anadarko

1212 S. Lake Rd., Henryetta

About Feed the Children

Established in 1979, Feed the Children exists to defeat childhood hunger. It is one of the largest U.S.-based charities and serves those in need in the U.S. and in 10 countries around the world. It provides food, education initiatives, essentials and disaster response. It operates five distribution centers located in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

In fiscal year 2017, Feed the Children distributed 79.8 million pounds of food and essentials to children and families in the U.S. Internationally, it provided nutritious food or other benefits to 1,080,000 children, empowered 291,000 parents to make better decisions for their children, and positively impacted more than 1,200 communities and schools in 10 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. It is accredited by GuideStar Exchange and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

