Feed the Children Knows Hunger Doesn't Take a Vacation: Distributes Meals as Part of Its Summer Food and Education Program

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In Oklahoma, 62 percent of students receive free or reduced lunches and when school is out of session, these children may struggle with food insecurity. That's why Feed the Children is kicking off its Summer Food and Education Program in communities across Oklahoma and around the U.S. to help combat the alarming number of children who do not have a stable source of nutrition during the summer months.
The nonprofit is partnering with community organizations to hold meal sites at libraries, parks, camps, churches, and schools and plans to provide hundreds of thousands of meals this summer. This will provide kids an opportunity to stay active and enjoy their summer. Knowing education can help break the poverty cycle, the organization offers free books to each Summer Food and Education Program site.
"We are excited to be partnering with local community groups to ensure that Oklahoma children have the food they need this summer," said Clint McKnight, Director of Domestic Programming at Feed the Children. "By combining our efforts, we can set children up for success and help break the cycle of poverty."
Ronnie, age 10, says being hungry in the summer isn't as rare as you might think. "It just happens," he said. "But when you don't have any more food at home, there's Feed the Children who helps out."
In 2017, Feed the Children distributed 500,000 meals through the Summer Food and Education Program sites across Oklahoma and Tennessee. This summer, in addition to locations across the U.S., sites will be found in various communities across Oklahoma including:
- The Meridian Apartments
4220 NW 10th Oklahoma City
Mon - Thurs. through July
- Chisholm Creek
12821 Stratford Drive, OKC
Mon - Thurs. through July
- Wentwood at Macarthur
5001 NW 10th Oklahoma City
Mon - Thurs. through July
- Will Rogers Court
1620 Heyman St., Oklahoma City
Mon - Thurs. through July
- The Reserve on NW 10th
6640 NW 10th Oklahoma City
Mon - Thurs. through July
- Heritage Ridge
7550 NW 10th Oklahoma City
Mon - Thurs. through July
- London Square
7553 NW 6th, Oklahoma City
Mon - Thurs. through July
- Lakeview Condos
8400 NW 10th Oklahoma City
Mon - Thurs. through July
- Bridgeport Apartments
1000 NW 105th Oklahoma City
Mon - Thurs. through July
- North Village
10735 N Western Oklahoma City
Mon - Thurs. through July
- The Highlands
12701 N Pennsylvania Oklahoma City
Mon - Thurs. through July
- Village at Stratford
12821 Stratford Drive Oklahoma City
Mon - Thurs. through July
- Riverchase
11239 N Pennsylvania Oklahoma City
Mon - Thurs. through July
- Lakeview Park Church of the Nazarene
3500 NW 50th St., OKC 73112
- Faith Holiness Church Food Pantry
107 W. Main St., Eakley
- First Baptist Church of Henryetta
420 W. Trudgeon St.
- Mission Tecumseh
P.O. Box 502 Tecumseh
- Maramec United Methodist Church
P.O. Box 37, Maramec
- First Presbyterian Church, Idabel, OK
400 SE Madison, Idabel
- Macomb Public Schools
36591 OK-59B, Macomb
- Millwood Public School
6724 N. Martin Luther King Avenue
- Capitol Hill Church of Christ
2801 S. Robinson Ave., Oklahoma City
- Grace Fellowship Church
301 W Kansas Ave., Anadarko
- First Assembly of God
216 W Alabama Ave, Anadarko
- Henryetta Methodist Church
1212 S. Lake Rd., Henryetta
About Feed the Children
Established in 1979, Feed the Children exists to defeat childhood hunger. It is one of the largest U.S.-based charities and serves those in need in the U.S. and in 10 countries around the world. It provides food, education initiatives, essentials and disaster response. It operates five distribution centers located in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.
In fiscal year 2017, Feed the Children distributed 79.8 million pounds of food and essentials to children and families in the U.S. Internationally, it provided nutritious food or other benefits to 1,080,000 children, empowered 291,000 parents to make better decisions for their children, and positively impacted more than 1,200 communities and schools in 10 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. It is accredited by GuideStar Exchange and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance.
Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feed-the-children-knows-hunger-doesnt-take-a-vacation-distributes-meals-as-part-of-its-summer-food-and-education-program-300674195.html
SOURCE Feed The Children, Inc.
Share this article