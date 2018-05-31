FEED THE NEED! Teens Spend Nearly 1,000 Hours Thinking About Food

Teen palates are becoming more sophisticated, drawing inspiration from social media, parents and cooking shows

Parents say 30 percent of the weekly grocery bill is driven by teens' preferences and eating behaviors

Teenagers snack 2-3 times per day

The typical teen expresses dissatisfaction with a meal four times a month

The favorite meal among teens is dinner

At Home & Online

While there are lots of sources for food inspiration, parents still play a key role in their kids' understanding of food, and teens view food as more than just a means of satiating hunger.

7 in 10 say parents are their primary source for food knowledge

46 percent surveyed watch cooking shows for food ideas

At 27 percent, Facebook is the largest social media source for culinary inspiration, followed by YouTube at 21 percent

20 percent of teens use cooking as a way to unleash creativity

The survey confirms that teens are on track to become the next generation of culinary creators, with about 25 percent saying they are experimental and adventurous in the kitchen, and willing to try unique and different foods. And 45 percent of parents share that their teens weigh in often on what should be included in mealtime menus.

A Moving Target

More than half of the teens surveyed say meals provided at home don't always suit their preferences. Such attitudes have led parents to consider 'Meals I know my family will eat' as the most important factor when menu planning. And young people often move the goalposts – 28 percent have completely changed their diet, asking parents to switch up the menu.

The most popular meal plans for teens are low-carb (38 percent), low-fat (35 percent) and vegetarian (32 percent)

Teens complain about meals roughly 48 times per year

They snack heavily between meals (2-3 times a day), including these top choices:

Chips



Fruit



Pizza



Frozen Snacks

Despite these changing diets and preferences, more than 90 percent enjoy sitting down to eat with the family, with dinner the favorite meal among 65 percent.

Family-Style

To keep the peace while minimizing wasted food, parents encourage teens to get involved in grocery shopping, asking them to pick out ingredients and by giving them a role in planning/preparation. With the average teen now helping mom and dad in the kitchen three times a week, there are strong indications that this generation of gourmands is here to stay.

"The parent-teen relationship will always have its challenges but involving teens in the process of meal planning and prep is a simple way to let them know they're being heard," says Shannon Gilreath, Farm Rich Director of Marketing. "Enjoying good food is a language we all speak, and it goes a long way in bonding families together, even during those tumultuous teenage years."

The Teen Food Attitudes survey was conducted in March 2018 by OnePoll, with a sample of 2,000 families with teens. For the SURVEY VIDEO click here: https://youtu.be/TlaqoGRfpYs

For more information about Farm Rich, go to FarmRich.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feed-the-need-teens-spend-nearly-1-000-hours-thinking-about-food-300657020.html

SOURCE Farm Rich

Related Links

http://www.farmrich.com

