Feed The Polls: The Infatuation, Zagat and The Migrant Kitchen Announce Meal Distribution at Polling Locations in Cities Across America on Election Day

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Feed The Polls , the non-profit initiative launched by restaurant discovery platforms, The Infatuation and Zagat , in partnership with The Migrant Kitchen , a not-for-profit food relief kitchen based in New York City, today announced its locations to feed tens of thousands of voters outside of their polling locations in cities across the United States on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3.

Since its inception just over one month ago, Feed The Polls has raised more than $240,000 from more than 2200 individual donors to date, as well as support from individual partners including: leading plant-based protein brand, Lightlife , Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins , youth mental wellness nonprofit Born This Way Foundation , premium beverages Runa and ever & ever , organic wine and canned cocktail company Drink Ramona , restaurant brand The Habit Burger Grill , and more. Donations thus far will allow for Feed The Polls to provide more than 30,000 meals on Election Day.

Feed The Polls will operate meal distribution sites in the following cities on Election Day:

Philadelphia, PA - 34 locations

- 34 locations Los Angeles, CA - 10 locations

- 10 locations New York, NY - 4 locations

- 4 locations Phoenix, AZ - 3 locations

- 3 locations Miami, FL - 2 locations

- 2 locations Denver, CO - 1 location

Following an incredible community response, affiliated events are being planned locally in a number of U.S. cities hosted by individuals and businesses interested in supporting this important cause. Those cities include Chicago, IL, Rutland, VT, Detroit, MI and Washington D.C. As donations continue to build towards Election Day, additional locations may be added within existing cities.

People interested in volunteering on November 3rd in cities where Feed The Polls events will be hosted can sign up via this link .

"The pandemic has certainly created unique circumstances around this election, but food insecurity and hours-long lines to vote are problems in the United States that predate COVID-19," said Chris Stang, co-founder and chief executive officer, The Infatuation. "The outpouring of support we've seen from every corner of this country - whether in the form of donations, volunteers or partnership - serves as proof that united, we can accomplish a lot. We're grateful for the opportunity to do our part."

"In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us, The Migrant Kitchen has worked tirelessly to ensure that anyone who needs a meal can get one," said Nasser Jaber, co-founder, The Migrant Kitchen. "I came to America when I was young and take great pride in my right to vote. Knowing that this effort will help thousands of people exercise that right for themselves is an accomplishment we're very proud to be working towards."

From a shared conviction that food insecurity should never prevent someone from voting, The Infatuation x Zagat and The Migrant Kitchen launched Feed the Polls on September 29th.

Since then, the initiative has received an incredible community response from individuals, business partners, celebrities and more, all working together to fundraise and raise awareness for this campaign which will fuel meal distribution locations at select polling stations, particularly in underserved communities where long lines are expected on Election Day.

Each local food distribution will be managed by The Migrant Kitchen in partnership with local restaurants, food trucks and catering organizations, and staffed by volunteers from the local community.

Additional updates and information about Feed the Polls is available via the initiative's website, feedthepolls.org , where visitors can donate funds, volunteer to staff a distribution event on November 3rd in their city, or offer additional ways to partner with and promote Feed The Polls.

Founded in 2019, The Migrant Kitchen is a 501c3 organization that has served more than 2 million meals to food insecure communities around the world. Their previous work has included feeding frontline healthcare workers in New York City during the Covid-19 pandemic and feeding the people of Beirut, Lebanon following the August 2020 explosions.

Press Contact: Michael Sinatra - [email protected] - 551.574.8031

SOURCE The Infatuation

