Feed the Soul Foundation Hosts Second Global Culinary Conference in Houston, TX

Renowned Restaurateurs and Industry Experts Host Four-Day Event to Educate Entrepreneurs on Business Success

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Restaurant Association's 2024 Industry Report, restaurateurs are facing increasing challenges where 98% of operators experienced higher labor costs, 97% cited higher food costs, and 38% experienced lowered profits. In this moment of heightened importance, Feed the Soul Foundation will continue its mission to provide training solutions for food businesses by hosting its second Global Culinary Conference.

This premier four-day, in-person business development conference will take place in Houston, Texas, from Sunday January 26, 2025, to Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The event will kick off with the inaugural Heart & Soul Dinner at the historic El Dorado Ballroom in Houston's vibrant Third Ward on Sunday, January 26, followed by three days of dynamic business workshops.

Renowned chefs, including the trailblazing Chef Dayanny De La Cruz, Vice President of Culinary for Levy and the first female chef to lead the culinary operations for the Super Bowl, will join Houston's exceptional culinary talent: Chef Emmanuel Chavez of Michelin Star-awarded Tatemó; Chef Patti Delgado, Executive Chef of The Original Ninfa's on Uptown; Winner of Food Network's "Chopped" series Chef Shannen Tune of Craft Burger; award-winning Executive Chef Mark Holley of Davis Street at Hermann Park; and Chef Chris Williams, founder of Lucille's Hospitality Group which includes Late August and Lucille's. Together, they will curate an unforgettable five-course dinner that promises a thrilling, globally-inspired culinary adventure.

Led by Dinner Chairs Elise and Gaynell Drexler and Brittany Gilmore, the event supports scholarships for underrepresented culinary and hospitality students at culinary programs, HBCUs, and HSIs.

The business workshops will be held from 9:00AM – 5:00PM CT [registration and welcome breakfast at 7:30AM CT] at Rice University's Anderson-Clarke Center. BOOSTCAMP (Jan 27–28) will provide high-energy training, tailored coaching, and interactive sessions to help existing culinary business owners scale their ventures. LAUNCHPAD (Jan 28–29) offers aspiring food entrepreneurs targeted workshops, masterclasses, and personalized coaching to launch and grow their businesses effectively.

The experience includes interactive breakout sessions, complimentary meals from Houston-based minority-owned restaurants, and post-session networking happy hours at local venues including Buena Vista Cuban Cafe, The Lymbar, Late August, and Cafe Moca.

Esteemed industry leaders, including James Beard Award-winning chef, New York Times bestselling cookbook author, and TV personality Chef JJ Johnson, will impart invaluable expertise on strategies for scaling and driving sustainable growth.

Each keynote will provide exclusive business strategies that have shaped their careers:

Chef JJ Johnson, celebrity chef and owner of FIELDTRIP, will detail his inspirational tale of business growth and address the journey of licensing.

Chef James Tahhan , winner of three Daytime National Emmy Awards, Venezuelan chef and TV personality of "Be Latina" on Lifetime, will advise participants on branding and launching consumer packaged goods.

, winner of three Daytime National Emmy Awards, Venezuelan chef and TV personality of "Be Latina" on Lifetime, will advise participants on branding and launching consumer packaged goods. Restaurateur Gocha Hawkins , visionary owner of Gocha's Breakfast Bars & Gocha's Tapas Bars in Atlanta , will provide lessons in creating a hospitality group during her "Lessons I've Learned" keynote.

"The Global Culinary Conference is about building the foundation for thriving, sustainable restaurants," said Juana Collins, Executive Director of Feed the Soul Foundation. "Last year we witnessed an incredible sense of community come to life as bonds were formed to inspire, learn and uplift one another."

Attendees will learn essential strategies for growing and launching a culinary business, covering funding, business credit, human resources, marketing, and operations. Peer-led sessions by successful restaurateurs like Jessica Perjes (Tacotlán), Zak Wallace (Local Green), Chris Goode (Ruby Jean's Juicery), and Sarah Lieberman and Chef JC Ricks (Dandelion Cafe) will provide real-world insights.

The Global Culinary Conference's 2025 full agenda is now live HERE. Participants can select the dates and programming that best suit their interests.

Feed the Soul Foundation appreciates the support of our sponsors including Sysco, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, H-E-B, Tower Insurance & Financial Services, LLC., Brentwood Baptist Church, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Frenchy's, Hildebrand Foundation, Teal Holdings, and MIKASA Hospitality.

For more information about Feed the Soul Foundation's Global Culinary Conference and to register, please visit Global Culinary Conference | Feed the Soul Foundation.

About Feed the Soul Foundation

Feed the Soul Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2020, with a mission to provide a pathway of growth and sustainability to marginalized culinary businesses and students, through business development, education, grants and scholarships.

SOURCE Feed the Soul Foundation