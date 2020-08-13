Feed Yeast Market worth $2.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Feed Yeast Market by Type (Yeast Derivatives, Probiotic Yeast, Brewer's Yeast, and Specialty Yeast), Livestock (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquatic Animals, Pets and Equine), Genus , and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Feed Yeast Market size is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025, which was estimated at USD 1.8 billion in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020. The market is driven by factors such as ban on the use of antibiotics in feed as a growth promoter and increasing use of yeast as a nutritional supplement for livestock. Also, rising concern regarding animal health and feed quality has been driving the growth of this market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=108142106

The feed yeast market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Associated British Foods Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alltech Inc., Cargill, Lesaffre, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., and Lallemand Inc. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. Though COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well, there is no significant impact on the global operations and supply chain of their feed yeast. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players are still in operation. The international trade barriers, closure of restaurants, hotels, and live animal markets, supply chain hindrances, consumption patterns of livestock-based products were considered to be mildly significant, which has disrupted the market for feed yeast.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Feed Yeast Market"

316 – Tables

50 – Figures

325 – Pages

However, during this pandemic situation, livestock farmers and animal breeders are facing minimal challenges in this market as yeast are found abundantly everywhere; on cereal grains, grain by-products, silages, hays and are even present in the soil and water and can be cultured rapidly and easily. So even if the processing plants or laboratories are closed, livestock farmers and animal breeders who source feed yeast from different manufacturers, can themselves practice live yeast culture. Thus, the decline in 2020 in the feed yeast market growth is mainly due to the major impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Gradually, as the restrictions of the government measures are likely to relax, the market for feed yeast would witness a slight increment in the upcoming years till 2025.

Increasing concerns about the COVID-19 spread on livestock and the rising awareness among consumers about consuming such livestock products have led manufacturers in the feed industry to opt for various natural and organic alternatives such as probiotic yeast. Feed yeast being a natural additives will witness an increase in its usage as more people are opting for organic and healthy products as compared to synthetic products. These growing concerns of consumers will require breeders to adapt natural additives, such as feed yeast.

The use of yeast derivatives for feed production is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Beta-glucans, nucleotides, and mannooligosaccharides are the major yeast derivatives that exhibit efficient pathogen binding capacity, which restricts the growth of pathogens in the animal body. In addition, beta-glucans are the type of yeast derivatives that trigger the immune response in the animal body. The health benefits associated with the use of yeast derivatives as a feed additive increases its demand in the feed industry. Thus, the yeast derivatives segment is projected to witness a largest share in 2019.

The Saccharomyces spp. segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Saccharomyces Spp. such as Saccharomyces cerevisiae and Saccharomyces boulardii are majorly used for yeast production and is used as one of the most important ingredients in feed. With the increasing demand for natural growth promoters for animals, the preference for Saccharomyces Spp. has increased as it is considered to be one of the best sources for nutritional yeast. The Saccharomyces Spp. segment accounted for the highest share in the feed yeast market in 2019 and witnessed high demand for use in feed yeast production.

Request for Customization:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=108142106

With the introduction of stringent regulations, Europe is estimated to be the second largest market during the forecast period.

The feed yeast market in Europe is driven by the introduction of stringent regulations pertaining to the use of antibiotics in feed. Increasing awareness about the benefits of feed yeast is projected to contribute to the market growth. The high demand for quality and nutrient-rich feed in the European countries has led to the high demand for feed yeast among farmers. Moreover, the European legislators are also concerned about food and animal safety and thus have implemented many safety laws for the same. With high concerns related to animal health, the EU government has put a ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters in feed due to its negative impact on animal health as well as on the health of human consumers. For the replacement of those antibiotics, naturally-sourced feed ingredients that have antibiotic properties such as feed yeast were developed by manufacturers.

This report includes a study of the development strategies of leading companies. The scope of this report includes a detailed study of feed yeast manufacturers such as Associated British Foods PLC. (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Alltech Inc. (US), Cargill (US), Lesaffre (France), Angel Yeast Co. Ltd. (China), and Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Related Reports:

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market by Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Pets), Source (Bacteria [Lactobacilli, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Bifidobacteria] and Yeast & Fungi), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/probiotics-animal-feed-market-85832335.html

Feed Additives Market by Type (Amino Acids, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Antioxidants), Livestock, Form, Source, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/feed-additives-market-870.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Feed and Animal Nutrition Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/feed-yeast-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/feed-yeast.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets