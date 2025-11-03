Feeders Pet Supply Announces Agreement to Acquire Pet Food Centers

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeders Pet Supply today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Evansville, IN based, Pet Food Centers. This acquisition further adds to Feeders Pet Supply's growth and expansion. With this announcement Feeders Pet Supply will take over four stores in the Evansville area along with one store in Clarksville, TN.

"I am excited to welcome Pet Food Centers and its associates to the Feeders Pet Supply family," said Brannon Dixon, CEO, Feeders Pet Supply. "Evansville, IN is a great extension for us geographically and adds to our existing store base in both IN and TN. Mike Stepto has cultivated a great culture at Pet Food Centers and we look forward to delivering quality products and continuing to be a trusted partner in the Pet Food Center markets."

"It's tough to walk away from the business that has been in the family for 35 years." said Mike Stepto, founder of Pet Food Centers. "It makes it easier knowing the associates will be in good hands with Feeders Pet Supply and their parent company, Houchens Industries."

Houchens Industries, the parent company of Feeders Pet Supply, is the second largest ESOP in the US and will make all full-time associates with Pet Food Centers employee owners.

This marks the sixth acquisition for Feeders Pet Supply in the last nine years. Previous acquisitions are Chow Hound Pet Supplies, IncrediPet Store, Phydeaux, Ashland Pet and Soldan's Pet Supplies. Feeders Pet Supply was named Pet Product News Retailer of the Year for Growth and Expansion in 2023. Founded in 1959 in Louisville, Ky., Feeders Pet Supply is one of the top 25 Pet Retailers in North America.

Feeders Pet Supply has everything you need for all the pets you feed. Feeders Pet Supply offers same-day local delivery, free in-store pickup, and Auto Orders set to your own schedule of nearly 10,000 items including pet food, supplies, toys, and treats. In addition to a robust loyalty program where customers can earn free pet food and points towards reward coupons.

To find a Feeders Pet Supply, visit feederspetsupply.com.

About Feeders Pet Supply

Feeders Pet Supply began in Louisville, Ky., in 1959 and is recognized as a premier retailer of pet foods and pet supplies with over fifty-five locations. Since 1988, the company has partnered with more than thirty local pet-rescue organizations to assist with pet adoption events in-store. More than 125,000 animals and counting have been adopted through these partnerships. In addition to pet adoption, Feeders Pet Supply assists with raising money for animal charities, as well as donating pet food and cat litter to animal rescues and shelters. The company operates neighborhood stores in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, and North Carolina. Learn more at feederspetsupply.com.

