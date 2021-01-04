Feedfeed & Tuttorosso Tomatoes To Host Virtual Sunday Sauce Event With Chef Marc Murphy

In recent years, Feedfeed has hosted hundreds of events all over the world welcoming community members, influencers, chefs and brand partners to enjoy everything from seated holiday dinners for 100 to pie-making workshops to organic farm tours and more. Many of the events were hosted at Feedfeed's test kitchens and event spaces in Brooklyn, New York and Los Angeles, California and created real life connections and immersive experiences for both food professionals and general audiences alike. With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a pause on such in-person events, Feedfeed has been creating unique virtual experiences for attendees to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

In collaboration with Tuttorosso Tomatoes, Feedfeed will make a Sunday Sauce demonstration with Chef Marc Murphy available for a virtual audience.

"Nothing can replace the value of the connections that Feedfeed helped build with our in-person events, but we are seeing huge benefits from virtual events as well. Suddenly, people all over the world can join in and experience what they otherwise were not able to if they lived far away and we are seeing impressive engagement," said Dan Resnick, Co-Founder of Feedfeed. "Even when in-person events resume, we have already concluded that virtual experiences will continue to be a large part of what Feedfeed offers our community and brand partners."

Marc Murphy, executive chef/owner of Benchmarc Restaurants and TV personality, will lead the virtual attendees in the cooking demonstration, teaching them how to create an incredible Sunday Sauce recipe, a tomato-based meat sauce, at home using high-quality Tuttorosso Tomatoes. The event will take place at 6pm Eastern Time and will be broadcast via Zoom.

About Feedfeed

Feedfeed is one of the world's largest crowdsourced food publications, powered by a highly engaged community of millions sharing their content on social media (using #feedfeed). To learn more, visit thefeedfeed.com and join our community at Instagram.com/thefeedfeed .

About Tuttorosso

Tuttorosso Tomatoes, the best-selling Italian Inspired Canned Tomatoes in the US, are produced with the pride and care of a family owned company and they work hard to ensure the highest quality tomato products possible. When you don't have to worry about what's in the can, you are free to create the perfect meal! To learn more, visit tuttorossotomatoes.com and follow along at Instagram.com/tuttorossotomatoes .

Media Contact

Dan Resnick

Feedfeed

[email protected]

SOURCE FeedFeed

Related Links

https://www.thefeedfeed.com

