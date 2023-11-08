Feeding America and the Ad Council Release New Public Service Announcement Featuring Scarlett Johansson

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Feeding America and the Ad Council announced the launch of a new public service announcement designed to raise awareness about hunger in the United States. The PSA features Feeding America Entertainment Council member, actress, and activist Scarlett Johansson, who volunteered her time and talent, calling upon people to help families facing hunger in America by supporting the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks.

Scarlett Johansson and Feeding America, 15 second video PSA
Scarlett Johansson and Feeding America, 15 second video PSA

According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 44 million people lived in food insecure households in 2022, which includes more than 13 million children. To address this critical issue, Johansson, the Ad Council and Feeding America partnered with fluent360 on this effort to inspire people to take action in the nation-wide movement to end hunger.

"Each person facing hunger has a unique story with an important perspective on what they need to thrive. Futures can be nourished when we center people with lived or living experience in the solutions to fight hunger," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO for Feeding America. "We are thankful Scarlett Johansson is using her voice and experiences to share the possibilities that come from when people are fed. The movement to end hunger is underway in the United States, and if we all work together to center our neighbors who have experienced food insecurity, we can ensure that no one goes hungry in America."

In the PSAs, Johansson shares how food fueled growth in her life and fostered her love for acting. This PSA builds upon Feeding America and the Ad Council's "The Full Effect" PSA, developed by fluent360 and launched this summer, that shows what is possible in a world without food insecurity. As part of the movement to end hunger, Johansson and Babineaux-Fontenot recently published an op-ed in USA Today, sharing their experience of understanding what it is like for a family to struggle to make ends meet.

"My parents worked hard to support our family, and yet I know what it's like to grow up in a home where your next meal isn't guaranteed," said Johansson. "I know through my parents' tenacity how food can nourish futures. By working with Feeding America to shine a light on food insecurity, I hope to create a world where parents don't have to worry about their children's next meal, which can open endless possibilities for people to thrive."

"We're so grateful for Scarlett Johansson for using her voice and sharing her lived experiences, encouraging individuals to join the movement to end hunger in America," said Heidi Arthur, Chief Campaign Development Officer at the Ad Council. "This powerful new PSA builds on the Ad Council's longstanding partnership with Feeding America to raise awareness and deepen the public's understanding of food insecurity. Together, we can create an America where everyone has the nutritious food they need to thrive."

"Hunger affects people from all walks of life. Millions of people in America are just one missed paycheck or medical emergency away from hunger," said Danielle Austen, Founder and CEO of fluent360. "But hunger doesn't affect everyone equally. Due to systemic barriers to education, employment, housing opportunities, some groups like seniors, people of color, and children can face hunger at much higher rates. As marketers and advocates, partnering with Feeding America and the Ad Council means we can help people by inspiring the public to join the movement to end hunger."

The PSAs encourage audiences to visit www.feedingamerica.org/actnow where they can join the movement to end hunger.

