Feeding America announces John van Hengel award winner for 2024, celebrates network members

CHICAGO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael McKee, CEO of Blue Ridge Area Food Bank was awarded the 2024 John van Hengel Fellowship by Feeding America during the organization's annual conference this week. Seven network members and affiliates were also recognized for their outstanding work, including: Arizona Food Bank Network, Facing Hunger Foodbank, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, God's Pantry Food Bank, Northern Illinois Food Bank, and Ohio Association of Foodbanks.

2024 John van Hengel Fellowship

The award honors the ideals of the late John van Hengel, who developed the concept of food banking in the 1960s. It recognizes an executive of a partner food bank for excellence in leadership, local impact and national influence, and entrepreneurial spirit in the area of hunger relief.

Michael McKee has served the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) as CEO for more than 10 years and has worked in food banking for nearly 30 years. At BRAFB, McKee has developed a guest-centric approach to the identification of critical needs, including broader financial stability support and increased access to culturally familiar foods. That approach led BRAFB to pursue strategic goals to eliminate disparities in access to nutritious food, improve the health of neighbors, support household financial stability, and maintain a strong and sustainable food bank. Michael has also served as board chair for the Federation of Virginia Food Banks for three separate terms over 10 years, championing the needs of neighbors, partners, and the food bank itself.

"Michael exemplifies the values of the Jon van Hengel Fellowship Award through his foresight, stewardship and commitment to mission," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "Michael leads with a servant's heart, with passion and with vision. His work is grounded in his fervent belief that everyone should have enough to eat. Of particular note has been his work on nutrition and health and a long-term approach to benefits outreach and referral services. This innovative work provides a powerful template for the network. Congratulations, Michael, and thank you for all you do."

Network Celebrations

Arizona Food Bank Network is recognized for its work in forming a task force to explore how to save more of the millions of pounds of fresh produce that was going to waste throughout the state and at the border. These diverse stakeholders overcame differences to align on a common vision and today the 16 members of the Southwest Produce Coop, coordinated by the Arizona Food Bank Network, facilitate access to 40-50 million pounds of donated food each year – most of which is produce that reaches the tables of neighbors from Arizona to Kansas . The Coop has grown to also packaging bulk product, repacking previously rejected loads into mixed produce boxes, and piloting a job training program.





"Through collaborative and innovative solutions, these recipients have shown what is possible when we leverage our voices toward a shared vision," said Babineaux-Fontenot. "This honor is earned by each person connected to the work—especially neighbors who lend their expertise to solutions, as well as staff, volunteers, donors and partners. From pioneering approaches to healthy food access, to creating new communications channels for neighbor advocacy, to partnerships that rescue millions of pounds of fresh produce, these food banks have demonstrated the impact we can have when we work together."

Feeding America's mission is to advance change in America by ensuring equitable access to nutritious food for all. Feeding America is a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 agency partners, including food pantries and meal programs, that provide food assistance to millions of people each year.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit www.FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

