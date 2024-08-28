Feeding America calls on the nation to take action to end hunger

"We can end hunger in the U.S. when we decide to work together with coordinated action and a shared belief that everyone deserves fresh, nutritious food," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "This year during Hunger Action Month, we are encouraging everyone to take action. Raise your voice. Volunteer. Donate. Our individual actions may seem small, but together they become a powerful movement that can change history."

The USDA estimates 1 in 7 people and 1 in 5 children experienced food insecurity in 2022. A recent Feeding America survey found around 80% of responding food banks reported seeing demand for food assistance increase or stay the same in June 2024 compared to June 2023. This includes around 65% of responding food banks that reported seeing an increase in the number of neighbors served.

Every action counts toward one million actions during Hunger Action Month. People across the country can get involved through the many various efforts below:

Listening and Learning:

Learn more about food insecurity from the people confronting it.

Learn about the impact hunger has on communities.

Read the Elevating Voices: Insights Report to learn about anti-hunger policy recommendations informed by neighbors facing hunger.

Committing and Acting:

Get inspired with daily actions to take throughout the month at HungerActionMonth.org.

Donate to a local food bank or Feeding America.

Visit and volunteer at a local food bank.

Speaking Up and Advocating:

Sign our petition to members of Congress urging them to strengthen critical nutrition programs in the Farm Bill that help seniors, families, children, active military members and other people in communities across the country.

Join the conversation and share support by posting photos or stories of advocacy to social media with #HungerActionMonth and @FeedingAmerica.

For the third year, Feeding America will release its Elevating Voices: Insights Report, which highlights the experiences of people confronting hunger in the U.S. The report will be released on Hunger Action Day, Sept. 10.

Learn more about how you can take action by visiting HungerActionMonth.org.

