Feeding America Produce Programs Receive A $500,000 Boost From Disney

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to help create healthier generations, The Walt Disney Company has made a contribution in the amount of $500,000 to Feeding America® to support efforts to source more produce and increase the amount of nutritious meals provided to children and families who need it most. The funds will be distributed to more than 30 Feeding America network member food banks throughout the U.S. operating produce programs to improve access to nutritious foods.

"At Feeding America, we know that nutritious meals can help improve the health and well-being of the families we serve," said Blake Thompson, chief supply chain officer at Feeding America. "We are steadfast in our commitment to increase equitable access to more nutritious food, and we are grateful to Disney for their continued support of these efforts."

As the nation's largest hunger-relief and food rescue organization, Feeding America works with a network of 200 member food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs to provide food assistance to more than 40 million people annually. Last year, the organization secured more than 1.5 billion pounds of fruits and vegetables and plans to do even more this year.

Disney has supported Feeding America's efforts to end hunger in the U.S. since 2012, providing significant funding for the organization's produce programs and volunteer efforts at member food banks. This year, the funding will be used by food banks to provide fresh produce to kids and families facing hunger by removing barriers to source and distribute produce, including needs such as building capacity by increasing refrigeration and equipment at food banks to help store and distribute fresh produce within the community.

To learn about Feeding America and the network of food banks, visit FeedingAmerica.org.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Unites States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

