Feeding America unveils new "Led by Neighbors" campaign that shows what's possible when neighbors lead the movement to end hunger

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeding America has launched its "Led by Neighbors" brand campaign that highlights how people, not programs, are the true drivers of change in their communities. The campaign tells the story of communities across the U.S. where people are standing alongside neighbors facing hunger to take small, meaningful actions and make sure families have enough to eat.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https:// www.multivu.com/feeding_america/9344851-en-feeding-america-unveils-new-led-by-neighbors-campaign

30s Social PSA Video Speed Speed 30s Video PSA English Speed Speed 30s Video PSA Spanish Speed Speed

"The 'Led by Neighbors' campaign is about recognizing what we witness every day: people facing hunger are the driving force behind progress," said Monica Lopez Gonzalez, chief marketing and communications officer for Feeding America. "From sharing extra meals to volunteering at food pantries or finding ways to stretch resources, these efforts show what's possible when neighbors come together to create real change."

Right now, 48 million people in America experience moments when putting meals on the table isn't easy due to unexpected bills, rising costs or other everyday challenges. The "Led by Neighbors" campaign demonstrates that hunger is not a distant issue or a single story, but a shared reality that communities are already addressing in meaningful ways. It asks people to see hunger differently and to recognize the role each of us can play in creating lasting, community-led solutions.

The brand campaign includes new public service announcements and creative assets. Each shares the following message:

"Every act of change begins with a neighbor. When communities, volunteers, farmers, food banks, and supporters come together, small actions ripple into lasting change. Because hunger isn't one story—it's millions. And together, we can end hunger."

To learn more about Feeding America please view the "Led by Neighbors" PSA and visit feedingamerica.org.

Media Contact

Emily James

Feeding America

About Feeding America

Rooted in the voices of neighbors facing hunger, Feeding America® unites communities through a nationwide network to ensure everyone has access to food and a thriving future. As part of a network of 250+ food banks, 20+ statewide food bank associations, 10+ regional co-ops and 60,000+ agency partners, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 5.9 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year.

SOURCE Feeding America