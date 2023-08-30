Feeding America's Hunger Action Month Campaign Highlights What's Possible in a World Without Food Insecurity

The Hunger Action Month Campaign Urges Public to Join the Movement to End Hunger Through Donating, Volunteering or Advocating

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Feeding America nationwide network of food banks is coming together this September for Hunger Action Month to inspire conversation and drive passion for the issue of hunger. The month-long campaign will highlight the impact of food on people's lives and show how a meal goes beyond solely nourishing our bodies. When people are fed, futures are nourished, and individuals go from just living to truly thriving. By joining the movement, Feeding America believes our collective voices, actions and commitment will help ensure every community has the food it needs to flourish.

"Food has a tremendous impact on people's lives. We have all experienced firsthand how a meal goes beyond solely nourishing our bodies," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "Access to nutritious food is essential for each of us to reach our full potential and reminds us that we can all help to create positive change in our communities to ensure that no one goes hungry in America. Now is the time for us to come together to elevate the voices of people who experience food insecurity and inspire everyone to join the movement to end hunger."

Everyone needs nutritious food to thrive, and in every community in America, people are working hard to provide for themselves and their families. Yet, Feeding America estimates approximately 1 in 6 people turned to charitable food assistance for additional support in 2022. A recent Feeding America survey found that 80% of network food banks reported either increased or steady demand for emergency food services in June 2023. This includes almost 35% of responding food banks reporting an increase in the number of people served. The vast majority are also reporting that food purchase costs are higher and food donations are down over the last four months.

To support food banks and neighbors experiencing food insecurity, people across the country can get involved during Hunger Action Month by listening, acting and inviting others to speak up about ways to end hunger.

Listening and Learning:

Committing and Acting:

Donate to a local food bank or Feeding America.

Visit and volunteer at a local food bank.

Wear orange throughout the month of September, or on Hunger Action Day on Friday, Sept. 15 , to spread awareness and show commitment toward ending hunger.

Speaking Up and Advocating:

Sign our petition to members of Congress urging them to strengthen critical nutrition programs in the 2023 Farm Bill that help seniors, families, children, active military members and other people in communities across the country.

Join the conversation and share support by posting photos or stories of advocacy to social media with #HungerActionMonth and @FeedingAmerica.

On Hunger Action Day, Sept. 15, Feeding America will release the 2023 Elevating Voices to End Hunger Together: Insights Report, an annual, nationally representative snapshot of the experiences, concerns and ideas of people who had challenges putting food on the table. The report builds off last year's foundational initiative to understand issues driving food insecurity and develop ideas for solutions to end hunger from the people most impacted by it.

Hunger Action Month is a time for everyone across the country to collectively act against hunger. You can choose to donate or advocate. You can choose to volunteer or raise awareness. You can choose to help end hunger. Learn more about how you can take action by visiting HungerActionMonth.org.

