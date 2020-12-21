Feeding Families Over the Holidays: Caliber's 'Restoring You' Food Drive Raised More than a Million Meals to Alleviate Childhood Hunger, in Partnership With 72 Food Bank Partners Nationwide

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Living its purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber, with its portfolio of automotive services brands (including Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair company), has concluded its ninth annual 'Restoring You' Food Drive, which improves the lives of the members in every community it serves. With an entirely virtual approach this year, Caliber teammates, customers and partners raised 1.6 million meals to specifically address the food scarcity needs of children, who benefit from Caliber's 72 local food bank partners across the country.

According to Feeding America, one in four children worry about their next meal, with 18 million facing hunger due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Public demand for food bank services is at historic highs, driving Caliber's 21,500+ teammates nationwide to remain vigilant about community service by collecting online donations that will feed children and families in need throughout the holidays.

"We know that every year millions of kids go hungry, yet this year has been more challenging than usual," Mark Sanders, incoming CEO of Caliber, said. "Our teammates have encouraged one another, as well as Caliber's business partners, families and friends to band together to meet the needs of those who are most food insecure in our communities."

"I continue to be amazed by Caliber teammates' passion and dedication to living our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life by improving the lives of our teammates and the communities we serve," Sanders said. " For the "Restoring You" Food Drive in particular, this has resulted in raising more than 23 million meals over the past nine years, and is one of the accomplishments that we are most proud of as a Caliber family."

Caliber, which encompasses Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, in addition to Caliber Collision (with 1,212 centers across 34 states), remains committed to easing childhood hunger by supporting essential food bank programs. These programs, in turn, serve children and their families who are now at even greater risk of food scarcity and rely on subsidized meals.

To learn about Caliber's history of community involvement, including the 'Restoring You' Food Drive, visit calibercollision.com/about-us/community-involvement.

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to 1,200+ centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair provider across 34 states, as well as the broadest network of OEM-certified collision centers in the US; Caliber Auto Care (formerly Service First Automotive, for mechanical repair services and quick oil changes); and Caliber Auto Glass (for repair and replacement) .

Caliber was the first to feature a collision national lifetime warranty and today leads the industry in customer service, the latest technology, and specialized services such as dedicated Non-Drive facilities and certified, express repair centers.

With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber's 21,500+ teammates are committed to getting 1.5 million customers back on the road safely—and as quickly as possible—every year. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at calibercollision.com.

