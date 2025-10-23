Feeding the Dream: U.S. Soccer Federation and Chobani Unite to Nourish the Nation and Power the Future of Sport

ATLANTA and NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In every corner of America, the love of soccer connects families, feeds dreams, and builds communities. So does food. Today, those two forces come together in a powerful new way as U.S. Soccer and Chobani announce a multi-year partnership — making Chobani the Official Nutrition Partner of U.S. Soccer.

Together we are Feeding the Dream — a shared belief that when people are supported, inspired, and united around something bigger, the impact reaches far beyond the field.

The partnership arrives at a pivotal time for U.S. Soccer as the Federation continues its long-term plan to grow the game at every level and prepare for an extraordinary decade, one that includes hosting the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, the 2028 Olympic Games, and continued investment in the next generation of players, coaches, and fans.

A Partnership Rooted in Purpose

"U.S. Soccer and Chobani share something magical — the power to bring people together in a new dimension," said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani. "This partnership with U.S. Soccer is more than just a match or drills on the pitch, it's about nourishing potential, strengthening communities, and creating a future where everyone can move, grow, and dream. Together, we're building a beautiful future rooted in a shared purpose that starts local and reaches across the nation."

For Chobani, this partnership is a natural next step in its mission: to make good food for all and build a stronger, healthier world. For U.S. Soccer, this collaboration is part of a broader strategy to grow the sport, deepen fan connection, and leverage partnerships that make soccer more inclusive and sustainable across generations.

"At U.S. Soccer, we know soccer is more than a game; it's a force for good," said JT Batson, CEO & General Secretary of U.S. Soccer. "You can see it in neighborhoods and schools across the country; the game brings people together and builds a sense of community. This partnership with Chobani helps us take that impact even further by creating opportunities and investing in the next generation."

Powering the Game, Feeding the Dream

Together, Chobani and U.S. Soccer will champion nutrition and empowerment at every level through programs like Chobani Ball Kids, coach development pathway initiatives, and the Soccer Forward Foundation, U.S. Soccer's legacy initiative, providing scholarship grants to youth soccer clubs across the country. A learning tool will be co-created with Chobani food scientists and U.S. Soccer growth experts that train coaches on how to teach nutrition values and lessons, which will soon be accessible through the Soccer Forward's Resource Hub.

The partnership includes Chobani's role as a Founding Partner of the Arthur M. Blank National Training Center, the future home of U.S. Soccer and a cornerstone of the Federation's vision to unite all its National Teams and technical departments under one roof. At the Arthur M. Blank National Training Center, the next generation of athletes, coaches, and leaders will be developed in an environment that values both performance and personal well-being.

Also joining the team, under the Chobani umbrella, is La Colombe Coffee Workshop as the Official Coffee and Cold Brew Partner of U.S. Soccer.

ABOUT CHOBANI

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at cafés nationwide, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail. In 2025, Chobani acquired Daily Harvest, a modern brand offering consumers nutritious, delicious and convenient ready-to-make meals.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.

For more information, please visit www.chobani.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT U.S. SOCCER

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the official governing body of the sport in the United States. Our vision is clear; we exist in service to soccer. Our ambition, working across the soccer ecosystem, is to ignite a national passion for the game. We believe soccer is more than a sport; it is a force for good. We are focused in three areas: Soccer Everywhere, ensuring everyone, everywhere experiences the joy of soccer; Soccer Success, our 27 National Teams and pro leagues winning on the world stage; and Soccer Investment, maximizing and diversifying investments to sustainably grow the game at all levels. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision.

