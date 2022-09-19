Feeding Tubes Market Growth, Business Strategies and Forecast 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by growth plus reports, the global feeding tubes market is expected to clock US$ 7.53 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Owing to increasing chronic disease and product innovations this exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Feeding Tubes Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Strategic Developments

In April 2022 , Cardinal Health collaborated with Innara Health, to redesign NTrainer System. The NTrainer of the future will be more compact, user-friendly, and simple to incorporate into NICU feeding practices.

The PuggleEnteral Feeding Pump and Set, which is designed to supply nutrition to both the pediatric and geriatric populations, received FDA authorization in February 2022 , according to Amsino Medical Group.

Growth Drivers

The global rise in the geriatric population along with the rise in chronic disease conditions such as cancer, and cardiac conditions, which require the patient to undergo surgical procedures has increased the demand for feeding tubes. Additionally, the rise in preterm births and malnutrition in children is also driving the global feeding tubes market.

The global feeding tubes market has been analyzed from five different perspectives –type, application, age group, end user, and region.

Excerpts from 'By Type Segmentation'

Based on type, the global feeding tubes market is divided into:

Nasal Tube

Jejunal Tube

Gastric Tube

Gastrojejunostomy Tube

The market for feeding tubes is dominated globally by the gastric tube segment. Since both children and adults utilize these feeding tubes the most. Modern G-tubes include improved designs and a skin-level button device that can even be changed at home.

Excerpts from 'By Age Group Segmentation'

On the basis of age group, the feeding tubes market is bifurcated into:

Pediatrics

Adults

The market for feeding tubes around the world is dominated by adults. Patients with head and neck cancer frequently utilise feeding tubes because they are unable to swallow food. Therefore, feeding tubes are employed to meet the patient's nutritional needs. While there is a rise in preterm births, the pediatric segment is likely to grow in the forecast period.

Excerpts from 'By End User Segmentation'

The global feeding tubes market has been divided into:

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Clinics

Due to the large number of patients who require feeding tubes and are typically admitted to hospitals, the hospital segment now maintains the majority of the feeding tubesmarket share. While home healthcare has been more popular over the past few years, this area of homecare settings is predicted to grow quickly.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global feeding tubes market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR. Market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by expanding healthcare infrastructure and the adoption of cutting-edge medical technology. A few other important aspects that influence the market are the rising proportion of hospital admissions, premature births, the population that is malnourished, and the aging population. More than 1 million preterm births occur in China each year, according to a report in The Lancet Global Health. The industry is also expected to rise as parenteral nutrition gradually gives way to enteral nutrition.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global feeding tubes market are:

B. Braun Melsungen AGCardinal HealthDegania Silicon Ltd

Baxter International Inc

Danone S.A

ALCOR Scientific

Amsino International Inc

Applied Medical Technology

Vygon SAS

Nestle

