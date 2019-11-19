FeedingNYC will deliver more than 4,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need on November 26

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FeedingNYC has announced it will deliver over 4,000 Thanksgiving meals this year during its annual event on November 26, 2019 at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers. This year, over 500 volunteers will come together to pack Thanksgiving dinners and deliver them to families in shelters throughout New York City.

With 2.5 million New Yorkers struggling with hunger and more than 15,000 New York families in shelters each night (including 23,000 children), FeedingNYC pulls together a community of volunteers, sponsors, and partners to help our neighbors by packing and delivering a meal they can cook and enjoy as a family.

"In the wake of 9/11, we started FeedingNYC with just a handful of volunteers feeding about 40 families," said Robert LoCascio, Founder and CEO of LivePerson and Founder of FeedingNYC. "This year, we will deliver more than 4,000 dinners with the help of over 500 volunteers. I'm proud to say that we'll reach a new milestone of 80,000 families served since we started, as we continue our tradition of helping families facing hunger enjoy a Thanksgiving meal."

FeedingNYC's 2019 partners include Win (formerly Women in Need), New York's largest provider of shelter and support services to homeless women and their children, and United Way of New York City, a nonprofit dedicated to helping low-income New Yorkers make ends meet and lead self-sufficient lives.

"As the holiday season approaches, every family should have the opportunity to celebrate, regardless of where they live," said Christine C. Quinn, President and CEO of Win. "Through our partnership with FeedingNYC, thousands of homeless women and children at Win are able to enjoy Thanksgiving with a warm meal surrounded by loved ones. We are grateful for FeedingNYC's commitment to serving family shelters across New York City, and for Rob's incredible leadership and dedication to this important cause."

FeedingNYC's Cards4KidsbyKids program will enter its second year as students in NYC public schools write and draw holiday cards to be included with each Thanksgiving meal box.

Each box contains a turkey, all the fixings, and an easy-to-follow recipe from renowned TAO Group Chef and Partner Ralph Scamardella.

"Tao Group Hospitality strives to find impactful ways to give back during the holiday season," said Judy Tepperberg, Tao Group Hospitality Partner. "The ability to engage so many New Yorkers to help pack Thanksgiving meals for those less fortunate is a day we look forward to every year. Our employees and their children wrote 1,000 handmade Thanksgiving cards to include this year, adding a smile and warmth to these Thanksgiving meals. Our hope is that this inspires love, comfort, and hope for those who need it most."

FeedingNYC is currently accepting donations for this year's event. A donation of just $35 can feed a family in need. Those interested in donating or volunteering should visit FeedingNYC's website or CrowdRise page.

About FeedingNYC

FeedingNYC is an annual charity event sponsored by the Dream Big Foundation, a nonprofit organization conceived by LivePerson CEO Robert LoCascio in the aftermath of 9/11 when the employees and friends of LivePerson assembled and hand delivered turkey dinners to disadvantaged families around New York City for Thanksgiving. With the support of the local community and corporate sponsors, the project, which began in 2001 serving just 40 families in Harlem, has grown to deliver meals to more than 80,000 families throughout the five boroughs to date. Please visit www.feedingnyc. org to learn how to get involved.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

About Win:

Since 1983, Win has been transforming the lives of New York City's homeless women and their children by providing a holistic solution of safe housing, critical services and programs they need to succeed on their own — so the women can regain their independence and their children can look forward to a brighter future. With more than 1,600 units of transitional housing providing shelter for more than 4,600 people every night, Win focuses on solutions for the many causes of homelessness by helping women improve their job skills, life skills, personal health and more. Win's children's services include childcare, after school programs, and Camp Win, a summer day camp program. Win also provides permanent supportive housing offering dedicated, long-term support to families with additional needs.

