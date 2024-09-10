Feedonomics Announces Instant Commerce Partnership and Integration with Amazon Today

Feedonomics retailers with brick-and-mortar locations can now showcase their in-store inventory on Amazon.com and offer Same-Day Delivery and in-store pickup options through Amazon Today

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Feedonomics, the market leader in product feed management for ecommerce businesses, today announced its partnership and integration with Amazon Today, a program that allows brands and retailers with brick-and-mortar locations to showcase their in-store inventory on Amazon.com, giving shoppers access to Same-Day Delivery and in-store pickup options from those local physical storefronts.

Instant commerce represents a new way to address a familiar challenge—how to drive greater local inventory turnover while meeting high fulfillment expectations. This new partnership will allow select retailers to surface locally available inventory to Prime and non-Prime members on their Amazon product listings. Given that 80% of consumers expect retailers to offer same-day (or faster) delivery after purchasing online, as reported by Capital One Shopping, this integration makes it easier for retailers to deliver experiences that meet the ever-growing expectations of online shoppers.

Qualified retailers may now take advantage of Feedonomics' full-service offering for Amazon Today, including a simplified integration and streamlined program designed to accelerate onboarding and drive revenue growth. Feedonomics offers a range of flexible integration options, including the ability to sync location-specific inventory and product updates in real time. Brands can also leverage existing product metadata and pricing, along with rules and validations, for the Amazon Today program.

"Consumers today are discovering and buying products across many new channels, and they expect a fast, seamless experience, from purchase to delivery, regardless of where the purchase happens," said Sharon Gee, senior vice president of sales and partnerships at Feedonomics. "Most notably, when it comes to local delivery or even buy online, pick up in-store, consumers are actively seeking out the fastest and most convenient ways to get the products they want."

Feedonomics has simplified the complexities of connecting in-store inventory and availability across numerous physical locations with this innovative partnership, offering a series of benefits to retailers:

Intuitive interface for efficient, in-store order processing

Flexible control of which in-store products to opt into the program

Consistent, rules-based pricing across all channels

Streamlined integration options for orders, returns, and up-to-real-time inventory updates

Feedonomics' partnership with Amazon Today adds more capabilities to its fully managed solution for marketplaces, which automates product listing, catalog optimization, order management, and other key ecommerce processes. This solution combines powerful technology with a dedicated, global support team to create a full-service experience for retailers.

About Amazon Today

Amazon Today combines the best of e-commerce with brick-and-mortar into an omnichannel program that integrates with your existing systems and includes reliable Same-Day Delivery at scale to enterprise retail stores and warehouses while also offering in-store pickup. Amazon Today helps brands unlock in-store inventory, improve brand awareness and engagement while driving the potential for increased sales. Learn more about instant commerce solutions from Feedonomics and Amazon Today - request a call with the Feedonomics team .

About Feedonomics

Serving nearly 30% of the top 1,000 online retailers, Feedonomics is the leading data management platform powering omnichannel growth for the world's top brands and retailers. Customers like Dell, PUMA, Fox Racing, and New Balance see dramatic results with Feedonomics, such as a 95% increase in return on ad spend and a 22% increase in annual revenue growth. With its flexible technology and full-service support team, Feedonomics facilitates a variety of data management use cases across industries such as ecommerce, automotive, employment, travel, real estate, and more. Feedonomics has thousands of active customers, integrations with hundreds of ecommerce platforms and channels, and strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Amazon, Meta, Google, Microsoft, and TikTok. To learn more about Feedonomics, a platform-agnostic BigCommerce subsidiary, visit www.feedonomics.com .

