Feedonomics partners with YouTube to support its Shopping affiliate program

Feedonomics to provide scalable product listing and data optimization for YouTube Shopping affiliate merchants

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Feedonomics, the leading provider of product feed management for ecommerce businesses, has announced a strategic partnership with YouTube to streamline the integration of optimized product listings for the YouTube Shopping affiliate program.

The YouTube Shopping affiliate program allows participating YouTube creators to tag products from eligible merchants in videos, shorts and live streams, providing viewers the opportunity to shop as they watch. Feedonomics is the sole feed provider actively partnering with YouTube today and is poised to help merchants maximize their participation in this innovative program.

According to an experiment conducted by YouTube, videos with product tags and descriptions see 23% more clicks than videos with description links alone. Feedonomics facilitates the configuration of product feeds for merchants to correctly sync their products to YouTube.

In today's fast-paced marketing environment, managing extensive product listings across multiple channels can be overwhelming. Feedonomics alleviates this burden, offering a robust platform supported by dedicated channel experts available around the clock. This enables brands and retailers to join the YouTube Shopping affiliate program efficiently while benefiting from optimized product data that enhances performance.

"Our clients typically experience nearly a 20% increase in return on ad spend, click-through rates and overall channel revenue," said Sharon Gee, senior vice president of sales and partnerships at Feedonomics. "Our comprehensive, expert-driven full-service approach distinguishes us in the industry, and we are excited to provide YouTube Shopping affiliate merchants with the exceptional support for which we are known."

Merchants participating in the program only pay commissions when creators drive purchases. This model allows brands and retailers to maintain ownership of the customer experience. Merchants can easily manage their settings in the program and view analytics, content and products right from Google Merchant Center.

To learn more about how Feedonomics is transforming feed management for global shopping channels, visit www.feedonomics.com .

About Feedonomics

Serving nearly 30% of the top 1,000 online retailers, Feedonomics is the leading data management platform powering omnichannel growth for the world's top brands and retailers. Customers like Dell, PUMA, Fox Racing, and New Balance have seen dramatic results using Feedonomics, such as a 95% increase in return on ad spend and a 22% increase in annual revenue growth. With its flexible technology and full-service support team, Feedonomics facilitates a variety of data management use cases across industries such as ecommerce, automotive, employment, travel, real estate, and more. Feedonomics has thousands of active customers, integrations with hundreds of ecommerce platforms and channels, and strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Amazon, Meta, Google, Microsoft, and TikTok. To learn more about Feedonomics visit www.feedonomics.com .

SOURCE Feedonomics