Feedtrail Accelerates Growth Plans, Announces Reggie Dye as New Vice President of Sales

RALEIGH, N.C., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Feedtrail, a leading healthcare experience management platform, announced that Reggie Dye has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Dye will lead Feedtrail's sales and business development efforts, positioning Feedtrail for rapid growth of the Feedtrail XM Platform within healthcare.

Dye brings to the role over 20 years of sales and leadership experience with healthcare organizations such as GE Healthcare, Solucient (now IBM Watson), Press Ganey, and Studer Group, with seven of those years focused on patient experience solutions. In these leadership roles, Dye has built the strategies, processes, and metrics needed to drive scalable growth. His depth of healthcare industry knowledge and proven ability to build high-performing teams will be key to executing Feedtrail's growth strategy.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Reggie to the Feedtrail team. His entrepreneurial mindset combined with a metric-driven focus and history of driving revenue strengthens our approach and positions us to excel in the experience management market," said Paul Jaglowski, Feedtrail co-founder. "Reggie is another strong addition to our leadership team that will spearhead this next phase of growth."

"I'm honored and extremely excited to join a company that is bringing such an innovative, real-time approach to patient experience," says Dye. "I look forward to building on Feedtrail's success and helping more organizations establish personalized, profitable engagement across the patient journey."

With Feedtrail XM, healthcare organizations can learn and deliver what matters most to patients, providers, caregivers, and employees. Our secure, cloud-based experience management (XM) solutions and advanced data analytics enable customer experience teams to engage and connect with the right people at the right time, uncover prescriptive insights, and take purposeful action to drive continuous improvement and measurable results across the lifecycle of care. Over 70 innovative health systems across 4,000 sites in 14 countries already use Feedtrail to uncover explicit opportunities to improve human-centered care and advance better outcomes for people and the business of healthcare. Learn more www.feedtrail.com

