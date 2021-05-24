Feedtrail Closes Additional Round of Funding Following Unprecedented Growth

Feedtrail's flexible solutions let healthcare organizations bridge experience gaps and dig deeper into data than ever. Tweet this

"We are thrilled by the ongoing support of our existing investors who realize Feedtrail is uniquely positioned to revolutionize patient experience," said Paul Jaglowski, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Feedtrail. "This is the time for Feedtrail to expedite our growth. I've never been more confident in our ability to do so, than with our refined focus on product innovation and the experienced, diverse leadership team we have built over the past year."

The financing will enable Feedtrail to continue providing best in class support and services for its fast-growing and high-profile customer base, which includes Novant Health, Cedars-Sinai, USC Keck, and Sentara Healthcare. In addition, Feedtrail will advance its technology, enhancing actionable tools that improve patient and employee experiences while driving strategies, communication, and brand loyalty.

"Healthcare is well-positioned to benefit from progressive experience management technology. Feedtrail rises to that challenge, delivering a platform with robust capabilities and analytics that improves patient, provider, and caregiver experiences," said Stephanie Alexander, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman, Feedtrail. "We're committed to expanding our footprint in healthcare. The phenomenal growth to date is due to the effectiveness of Feedtrail's platform and the multi-disciplinary team strength."

Patient expectations for a positive and personalized healthcare experience continue to grow. As a result, health systems face an increasing need for Feedtrail's technology that keeps health systems ahead of these demands. Feedtrail's flexible solutions let organizations bridge current experience gaps and dig a level deeper into patient experience data than they've ever been able to, painting a clear picture of highs and lows across the patient journey.

"We're thrilled to participate in this unique space, and support Feedtrail through this accelerated growth period," said Scott Albert, Board Member and Venture Partner at Cofounders Capital. "Our first-hand experience with Feedtrail and the value its cutting-edge healthcare solution delivers drove our decision to increase our investment. The team has already built an amazing business and roster of clients and we're confident they'll continue to grow into the dominant experience management platform in the industry."

For more information on Feedtrail's innovative technology and healthcare solutions, visit feedtrail.com.

About Feedtrail

With Feedtrail XM, healthcare organizations can learn and deliver what matters most to patients, providers, caregivers, and employees. Our secure, cloud-based experience management (XM) solutions and advanced data analytics enable customer experience teams to engage and connect with the right people at the right time, uncover prescriptive insights, and take purposeful action to drive continuous improvement and measurable results across the lifecycle of care. Over 70 innovative health systems across 4,000 sites in 14 countries already use Feedtrail to uncover explicit opportunities to improve human-centered care and advance better outcomes for people and the business of healthcare. Learn more www.feedtrail.com

SOURCE Feedtrail

Related Links

www.feedtrail.com

