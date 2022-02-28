Feedtrail Launches at CHOC Hospital to Enhance Care Delivery Experience for Patients and Caregivers

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feedtrail, the healthcare industry's leading experience management technology provider, has launched at CHOC Hospital (CHOC), a 334-bed, state-of-the-art children's hospital in Orange, California, to enhance reporting on the patient experience. The initial implementation covers hospitalists, the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and emergency department.

During the last six weeks, Feedtrail worked in tandem with IT and clinical specialists to customize a platform capable of delivering instant patient feedback to hospital administrators who could enact real-time changes. The development prioritized "frictionless" communication, customized surveys and care coordination insight for the family members and caregivers who are often overseeing patient decision-making.

"For decades, the healthcare experience has lacked hospitality and primarily been a one-way street, in terms of communication," said Feedtrail Chief Strategy Officer Paul Jaglowski. "When you're not listening to your patients, especially as it relates to a child or individual who cannot advocate for themselves, the system is unsustainable. We're proud to partner and provide our support to CHOC and look forward to expanding this model to other pediatrics facilities across the country."

CHOC, which has won numerous national awards for quality and safety, will work with Feedtrail to uncover opportunities to improve communications and continue to build on its efforts to educate patients – and their families – about the procedures and treatments they are receiving. An additional area of focus is being able to share patient kudos to celebrate providers, nurses and staff, and recognize the historic challenges they are facing during the pandemic.

"When you're dealing with children in areas like the emergency department or NICU, the entire family can be stressed and anxious. It's imperative to us that we have the best tools possible to navigate the care journey for our families and that we can support them with engaging technology," said CHOC Manager, Patient and Family Experience Kat Burton. "Previously we were relying on post-discharge surveys, which was an incomplete reflection of the patient experience. We needed a solution that illuminated data in an actionable way so we could immediately direct resources and support patients and families in real-time."

The partnership is part of several key initiatives for CHOC that focus on the patient experience. The children's hospital also has a family advisory panel of approximately 3,500 past and present patients that can weigh-in and offer feedback to leadership. Feedtrail findings will be used by both HR and patient experience departments to assess and evolve best practices over the course of the next year.

About Feedtrail

With Feedtrail XM, healthcare organizations can learn and deliver what matters most to patients, providers, caregivers, and employees. Our secure, cloud-based experience management (XM) solutions and advanced data analytics enable customer experience teams to engage and connect with the right people at the right time, uncover prescriptive insights, and take purposeful action to drive continuous improvement and measurable results across the lifecycle of care. Over 80 innovative health systems across 5,000 sites in 36 countries already use Feedtrail to uncover explicit opportunities to improve human-centered care and advance better outcomes for people and the business of healthcare. Learn more www.feedtrail.com

SOURCE Feedtrail