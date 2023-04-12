Feedzai positioned as the Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading vendors.

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Feedzai as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK MATRIX: Anti-Money Laundering (AML) 2023.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Vaishali Moitra, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Feedzai's AML solution's differentiators include granular profiling, visual link analysis and alert optimization. It enables FI's to enhance productivity through the visual link, analysis tools, Whitebox Explanation, and integrated reporting. With its comprehensive functional capabilities, strong customer value proposition, and compelling ratings across customer impact and technology excellence parameters, Feedzai has been recognized as a leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™: Anti-Money Laundering."

Pedro Barata, Chief Product Officer at Feedzai explained that Feedzai's unique RiskOps approach helps institutions tackle the challenges they may have historically faced with legacy AML programs. "At Feedzai we combine machine learning and automation to create a more holistic view of the risk landscape and a stronger way of detecting financial crime.

Many legacy programs in this space typically operate with isolated and disjointed systems, resulting in a fragmented view of risk."

Over the past year, Feedzai's AML suite has enabled customers to monitor multiple territories with exceptional precision, achieving a high-priority alert accuracy rate of over 90%.

"Our investment in R&D, our knowledge of this space and our approach to innovation, such as the use of machine learning for alert ranking/prioritization as well as pioneering ways of creating unbiased and transparent AI, has helped provide financial organizations with a single partner to tackle all their financial crime needs and we are honored to have been selected as a leader in the field."

Feedzai is focused on enhancing its single financial crime platform and addressing challenges dealing with changing global regulations and the introduction of new payment types such as crypto and its deployment in various countries.

Fintech vendors are embracing anti-money laundering solutions to detect and mitigate conventional and digital money laundering activities. Leading vendors are adopting cloud-based and web-based AML solutions, Behavior Analytics models, identity resolution in KYC, risk management, smart authentication, real-time payment, and transaction screening. Organizations are considerably more comfortable than before utilizing hybrid (rules and AI/ML-based) risk assessment systems to enhance the customer experience and decrease false positives. Thus, Advanced AML solutions, which can cover the entire customer cycle and optimize the orchestration of work by merging cutting-edge technology with the organization's processes, can curtail and prevent the persistent recurrence of cyber threats, frauds, and dangers.

About Feedzai: Feedzai is the world's first RiskOps platform, protecting people and payments with a comprehensive suite of AI-based solutions designed to stop fraud and financial crime. Trusted by some of the world's leading financial organizations globally to safeguard trillions of dollars of transactions and manage risk while improving their customers' trust.

Feedzai is a Series D company and has raised $282M to date. With a valuation of +$1.5B, the company's technology protects 900 million people in 190 countries. For more information, visit feedzai.com .

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/ .

