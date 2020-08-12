Feefo appoints media and travel industry expert Tony Wheble as new chairman

With an enviable record driving growth and providing clear-sighted business leadership, Wheble has spent 10 years working in the leisure travel sector acquiring villa holiday operator James Villa Holidays (the largest villa rental business in Europe with 3,000 villas in 32 destinations) as CEO in a private equity-backed MBO. He went on to sell the business to Wyndham Worldwide.

He was formerly Commercial Director of Flextech Television Plc (now Virgin Media) and spent more than 20 years working in the media industry at ITV, Omnicom and Interpublic.

Wheble said: "I'm excited to be joining Feefo, helping Matt West and his talented team roll out a complete range of smart technology solutions that deliver transformative improvements in customer experience, customer insight, and marketing performance. This is an impressively innovative business with significant scope for domestic and international growth. The team's commitment to delivering actionable insights that help clients understand and build much closer relationships with customers is what attracted me to the position. I look forward to working with the fantastic set of clients we already have and strengthening our position as a cutting-edge MarTech business."

Matt West, CEO at Feefo, said: "We are delighted to have someone with Tony's business acumen join us as chairman. His expertise will be important as we continue to expand our portfolio of customer experience solutions, and our mission to deliver deep and fully actionable insights for our clients from their customer interactions."

Feefo provides businesses with the tools to collect real, purchase-verified reviews and data-driven insights that build closer, more profitable relationships with customers. Working with more than 3,500 clients, Feefo ensures that all feedback is authentic by matching it to a legitimate transaction, in order to increase consumer confidence and enable businesses to make smarter business decisions from fast access to real customer insights.

