Feel Fresh. Period!

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 88 percent – that's the percentage of women who report feeling less fresh during their period. In fact, 93 percent specifically worry about odor during that time of the month.* Summer's Eve®, a trusted leader in feminine care and No. 1 gynecologist-recommended cleansing wash and cloth brand, has listened and responded with an innovative new solution to period freshness. Introducing Summer's Eve® FreshCycle™ – a first-of-its-kind feminine freshness collection specifically created for your period, and every day! Formulated with a patented odor-reducing ingredient, these products are proven to reduce period odor without dyes, parabens or alcohol.

According to another recent Summer's Eve® survey, more than 42 percent of respondents cited their menstrual cycle as the moment they are most aware of "down there." ** The reason? Having that "not so fresh feeling" that can distract from her day. Based on these insights, Summer's Eve® sought to create a specialized offering for women wanting to address a common period concern – when toilet paper just won't do the job. What makes Summer's Eve® FreshCycle™ unique to other feminine hygiene products is its patented odor-reducing ingredient, combined with other ingredients specifically formulated to reduce period odor.

"When it comes to our product offerings, we are always listening to what women tell us," said Jeanne Collins, VP of Women's Health at Prestige Consumer Healthcare. "These valuable insights from women are at the core of our research and development efforts. FreshCycle™ was born from this research – a specially-designed solution to a common need. This line is consistent with what Summer's Eve® stands for – products inspired by women and made just for women so they feel their freshest no matter what life throws their way."

The Summer's Eve® FreshCycle™ range includes flushable cloths – individually-wrapped and softpack – ideal for either on-the-go or in-home use, and a new No-Rinse Cleansing Foam, which can be applied directly to toilet paper for customizable and convenient freshening. The products are formulated for the most intimate area, balanced to a woman's pH, gentle and gynecologist tested for everyday use. The line will be available in food, drug and mass retailers nationwide beginning this spring.

In addition to FreshCycle™, Summer's Eve® continues its category leadership with additional innovations in 2019. Notably, the brand will launch a line of Fragrance Free products – Cleansing Wash and Cleansing Cloths – to further expand on its wide ranging portfolio of products for a range of consumer needs and scent preferences. The line will also roll out to retailers this spring.

* Based on a Summer's Eve May 2018 survey of women 18-35

**Survey conducted in January 2019 by One Poll for Summer's Eve of 2,000 American women

About Summer's Eve®

Summer's Eve® has focused on feminine freshness since 1972. As the trusted leader in feminine care, the brand is known for developing personal care products that are gynecologist and dermatologist-tested for safety and help women feel fresh every day. As the needs of women around the world change, Summer's Eve® is dedicated to evolving and offering a wide range of products that fit within a woman's life. Learn more at www.summerseve.com.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

The Company markets and distributes brand name over-the-counter products throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Chloraseptic® sore throat treatments, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, The Doctor's® NightGuard® dental protector, Efferdent® denture care products, Luden's® throat drops, Beano® gas prevention, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigebrands.com.

