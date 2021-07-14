Feel Good Foods Enters New Category With Launch of Gluten-Free Square Pan Pizza

Gluten-free and full of flavor, these hand-stretched, stone-baked artisan pizzas are made Detroit-style with sauce on top and caramelized cheeses from the fluffy center to the thick, crispy edges. True to Feel Good Foods' philosophy, their pizzas are made with better-for-you, premium ingredients so you can feel good about indulging again. The thick crust and square shape set these pizzas apart from all the other gluten-free frozen pizzas, which all are round with thin crust.

"Pizza was one of the meals I missed most when I was diagnosed with Celiac, and I couldn't be more excited to introduce our gluten free version of my favorite Detroit-style pizza to consumers," said Co-Founder and CEO Vanessa Phillips. "As a brand, I feel our debut in the pizza category brings such added depth to our product offerings and opens so many doors and possibilities. It has and always will be a mission of mine to make favorite gluten-free comfort foods available in as many categories as possible so those on restricted diets can still indulge."

Feel Good Foods has always remained focused on putting innovation, flavor, and gluten-free ingredients at the forefront of all their products, and their expansion into the pizza category is exemplary of such values. Feel Good Foods Detroit-style Square Pan Pizzas are available for around $10/pizza at Whole Foods Markets nationwide.

Feel Good Foods is the #1 selling and fastest-growing brand in the Natural Frozen Snacks & Apps category in the U.S. Fueled by a portfolio of gluten-free frozen foods that deliver on great taste combined with disruptive, meaningful innovation, Feel Good Foods is experiencing explosive growth and category leadership.

Feel Good Foods was co-founded by entrepreneur, Vanessa Phillips, who after being diagnosed Celiac, began her career in the culinary industry running and developing the gluten-free menu at popular NYC restaurant, Friedman's. She eventually shifted to the CPG space to make her gluten-free comfort food creations accessible to all. Today, Feel Good Foods offers a wide array of globally inspired, nostalgic, comfort foods with chef-developed recipes that use fewer and better-for-you ingredients. Each product is ready in minutes and perfect for snacking or a quick meal! The Feel Good Foods team continues to lead with innovation and carefully sourced ingredients when it comes to making high quality gluten-free foods accessible to all.

