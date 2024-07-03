Feel the Power with Goliath's Revolutionary New Power Saber: The Ultimate in Galactic Battle Play

Goliath confirms speculation surrounding their latest innovation, revealing THE WORLD'S FIRST EVER FULLY AUTO-EXTENDING AND RETRACTING SABER and its upcoming release date ahead of San Diego Comic Con

HATTEM, Netherlands, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Goliath , the internationally renowned, family-owned toy and game company unveils today the long-awaited Power Saber - the FIRST EVER of its kind to automatically fully extend and retract, giving fans the ultimate and most realistic immersive play experience. Power Saber will be launching globally at retailers on July 21 and making its debut to fans ahead of San Diego Comic Con at an exclusive party hosted by Den of Geeks on July 25.

Available in red or green, this incomparable action-packed toy saber features a strong light source and motion-based SFX, including a flash-on clash feature and an in-hilt LED. Fans can easily extend the Power Saber to 35''/90cm and get ready for battle! After victory is yours, the Power Saber can be carried in the belt clip for easy transport, or displayed on the included stand. Designed with durability in mind that can withstand dueling and active play, its premium feel and smooth reliable extension and retraction make it the perfect choice for fans of all ages to have at their side.

Power Saber is designed for fans 6+ and will retail for $59.99 USD on Amazon, Walmart, Target starting July 21.

"As we continue to execute our strategy to become a Toy Powerhouse, we are beyond excited to launch Power Saber," says Brian Weiss, President of Goliath North America, Global Head of Toys. "Having a saber with the ability to fully extend and retract is an innovation that is truly magical and has been impossible until now. After multiple patents and years of development we are ready to share the most innovative saber technology and unite the saber world, enjoy!"

2024 alone has been a year of steady growth for Goliath. Earlier this year the company announced its worldwide license and distribution agreement with Funko Games , as well as its expansive category launch into toys . The launch of Power Saber marks another pivotal milestone for the company as it further cements the company's position as a predominant player in the global toys and game industry.

About Goliath Group

Goliath, the largest global family-owned games manufacturer, is proud to be the home to some of the industry's top selling and family favorite games for over 40 years. Flagship family classic games include Sequence, Gooey Looey, The Floor is Lava and Pop! the Pig but the fun doesn't stop there, the global range includes top licenses The Traitors and Murdle along with the recent distribution of Funko Games opening up exciting play to older fans. Play is at the heart of Goliath which expands into the global toy aisles from miniature baking with Tasty Tinies through to lasagne loving Garfield plush and collectables. Founded & headquartered in the Netherlands, Goliath now operates out of 15 offices around the world, 5 of which are innovation centers that could be creating the next must-have of the season.

