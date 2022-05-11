Feel The Thrill of More Than 100+ Electric Vehicles at Electrify Expo in Long Beach, CA, June 4 & 5

With new California legislation promising 100% electrified vehicle sales by 2035, legislators pushing for clean-air initiatives, and new micro-mobility solutions, electric vehicles have never been more critical than now. Electrify Expo is at the forefront of today's electric vehicle innovation, with more than 60,000+ demo rides expected and 125,000+ e-curious consumers estimated to attend the five-stop tour in 2022.

WHAT: Electrify Expo : Largest electric vehicle festival in North America



WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, June 4 & 5:



TIME: 10 am - 5 pm Each Day



WHERE: Long Beach Convention Center

300 E Ocean Blvd



Long Beach, CA 90802



TICKETS: $20 Per Ticket, Kids under 5 are Free

About Electrify Expo:

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest electric vehicles and products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

