Feel The Warmth Of The Holidays At Half Moon

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Half Moon, one of the Caribbean's iconic resorts, is spreading the holiday cheer to guests with special rates, offers and activities.

Thanksgiving Special Offer

Travelers may opt for tropical Thanksgiving in Jamaica by booking the resort's best available rate of US$495 per accommodation per night. They may also book Half Moon's special Thanksgiving offer and take advantage of the resort's spa, golf, dining experiences, and more with US$100 resort credit per night.

This special holiday's programming features activities for the children in line with the national commemoration of the 100th birthday of Jamaican culture icon, Louise 'Miss Lou' Bennett, through storytelling, folklore and a cultural showcase at the popular Anancy Children's Village.

Festive Season Best Available Rate Starts at US$1400

The holidaymaking continues into the festive season, with a specially curated Christmas program that will entice and delight. From tribute concerts, wine and art sessions and a Christmas-tree lighting ceremony to parties and grand markets, vacationers will ring in the New Year to a distinctive Jamaican beat.

Other specially curated activities include the art of ice carving; a sandcastle building competition and the highly-anticipated arrival of Santa Claus, who has previously parasailed to Half Moon.

With so many activities to choose from, travelers have the luxury of designing the perfect holiday. Golf and tennis enthusiasts will have access to three golf courses namely White Witch, Cinnamon Hill and Half Moon's very own championship golf course, as well as 11 floodlit tennis courts. Half Moon also offers equestrian pursuits, water sports (including Scuba diving in the Caribbean Sea), and more. Meanwhile, the award-winning Fern Tree, The Spa at Half Moon provides an award-winning sanctuary that supports physical, spiritual and emotional well-being experiences.

Those seeking epicurean experiences will enjoy the Sugar Mill, awarded as Jamaica's best restaurant, and Il Giardino for authentic Italian fare made with fresh and local ingredients.

Travelers interested in a pre-Thanksgiving getaway may book any of Half Moon's special offers or the resort's best available rate starting at US$250 through to December 21, 2019.

Visit www.halfmoon.com for more information. Contact Reservations at +1 800 626-0592 to book your upcoming stay. Rates are subject to availability.

ABOUT HALF MOON

Half Moon is a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts (PHR) Legend Collection. Considered one of the Caribbean's most iconic destinations, Half Moon is located 10 minutes away from Montego Bay's Sangster International Airport (MBJ). The 65-year-old AAA Four-Diamond property features Half Moon, a resort with two miles of private beach front and 210 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, and Rose Hall Villas by Half Moon, a collection of 28 four-to-seven-bedroom villas.

Half Moon offers guests of the resort and Rose Hall Villas a wide variety of amenities and activities, including the multi award-winning Fern Tree Spa, the largest spa in the Caribbean at 68,000 sq. ft., with diverse wellness offerings; a Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed 18-hole championship golf course with golf academy; Spinning® studio; fitness center with 11 flood-lit tennis courts; privately-operated equestrian center; children's village with culturally rich offerings; water sports, restaurants, shops and more.

Half Moon celebrated its 65th anniversary on February 27, 2019. To follow the journey, visit www.halfmoon.com/65th-anniversary.

