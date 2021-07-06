Feel Your Soul Pop-Up With Free People in Studio City

STUDIO CITY, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FEEL YOUR SOUL is pleased to announce the success of their first on location Pop-Up with Women's Specialty Clothing Brand FREE PEOPLE.

Free People decided to combine their Smile Campaign with legendary TikTok smile maker Jacob Zander and his crew from Feel Your Soul to create a first ever Make You Smile day! "It was a natural fit," Zander said, speaking of Free Peoples current TikTok "What makes me smile video campaign" and Feel Your Souls message of sharing happiness through smiles and Hardcore Happiness!

This is Jacob Zander (CEO of Feel Your Soul) rollerskating in his Feel Your Soul custom Converse Roller-skates carrying sunflowers for the Pop Up. This is a photo of polaroids taken after the pop up. Also, Feel Your Soul's best selling custom Converse Roller Skates creep into the image at the bottom left hand corner.

"This year, more than ever, there is a great need for unity, compassion, love and respect in our communities. The intention is to be thoughtful and bring a smile to someone's face whether that's through a simple gesture or something more elaborate. I've been overwhelmed with kindness and support over the past year and my goal now is to use my platform to share that goodwill with everyone," Zander said.

The Feel Your Soul team took to the streets in their now infamous Yellow Feel Your Soul "Hardcore Happy Sweatshirts" to share smiles and awareness by giving free sunflowers and inviting everyone to come back and experience the pop up at the store.

Every effort, small and large, makes an impact. A gesture could be as simple as reaching out to someone who would benefit from a phone call, or purchasing coffee for the next car in a drive-thru line. Donations of items or funds to a favorite charity is another idea, as is creating a care package for a neighbor.

Fans can learn more about Feel Your Soul and learn to pursue their dreams at FeelYourSoul.com.

ABOUT FEEL YOUR SOUL

Feel Your Soul was started by young entrepreneur Jacob Zander. At the age of 21 Zander produced his flagship product, FootSouls, which are custom insoles for Converse and Vans shoes to help improve your experience in life by making you more comfortable.

After the launch of FootSouls, Feel Your Soul gained tremendous traction on TikTok, where, against all odds, Zander's company has grown during a global pandemic. Since May of 2020, Feel Your Soul has amassed 515K followers, and 32 million TikTok views, translating into over 27,000 orders of their products, featuring a full clothing line, Converse Roller skates, and other cool products.

"FootSouls are more than just a way to make our favorite shoes more comfortable; they are a symbol that represents making each and every day matter. Our goal is to inspire you to Feel Your Soul and live a life you would relive. I want to help you chase your dreams like I am and keep you comfy while chasing them."

ABOUT FREE PEOPLE

Free People is a global lifestyle brand… defined by femininity, creativity, curiosity and adventure, with offerings in unique apparel, intimate wear, shoes and accessories. As an expansion of our lifestyle, Free People has moved into wellness, fitness, travel and curation of beauty starting from the inside out. The Philadelphia-based retailer is available via our global, UK and China sites, top department and specialty stores, as well as via Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.

Contact:

Jacob Zander

719.660.3176

[email protected]

SOURCE Feel Your Soul