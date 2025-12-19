Feel30 Launches Austin-Based Telehealth Platform for Evidence-Proven TRT & Integrated At-Home Phlebotomy Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Feel30 , a telehealth platform specializing in testosterone replacement therapy and men's hormone optimization, has introduced a care model designed to improve access to clinically supervised treatment. Based in Austin, the service provides evidence-based TRT, enclomiphene treatment, and erectile dysfunction medications prescribed by licensed U.S. clinicians, with medications fulfilled through licensed U.S. pharmacies.

Feel30 was founded on 22nd February 2025, by entrepreneur Thomas Phillips, who sought to address common problems in traditional hormone care, including long wait times, multiple in-person lab visits, slow or delayed pharmacy compounding, confusing pricing with hidden fees, and rigid schedules.

Internal data from Feel30's early patient population shows that 40% of men seek evaluation primarily due to sustained low energy compared to earlier stages of life, while 30% enroll after relocating to a new state and needing continuity of TRT care.

Service features include transparent all-inclusive pricing, quarterly at-home nurse blood draws, home or in-clinic lab flexibility, unlimited clinician consultations, discreet pharmacy fulfillment, and scheduling on patients' terms.

The initial laboratory panel costs $99 to $129 and includes the lab test, the at-home nurse visit or in-clinic option, the medical intake, and the clinician review. Ongoing treatment starts at $199 to $235 per month and includes medication, quarterly at-home nurse blood draws, unlimited clinician consultations, follow-up care, medication management, and discreet shipping. There are no upsells or hidden fees.

The care process begins with a comprehensive blood panel to evaluate testosterone levels and related biomarkers. Patients can receive at-home nurse visits as early as the next day, with optional in-clinic laboratory testing available. Feel30's licensed clinicians review results and issue prescriptions only when medically appropriate and aligned with established guidelines. Most patients complete their initial evaluation within 48 to 72 hours.

Feel30 is one of the only national TRT providers offering quarterly at-home phlebotomy included in the base membership price, positioning it as a leading option for men seeking convenient, medically supervised hormone therapy.

According to established Endocrine Society guidelines, testosterone therapy should only be prescribed after laboratory testing confirms low testosterone. Testosterone levels naturally decline with age, and clinically low levels may be associated with symptoms like fatigue, reduced libido, decreased muscle mass, increased body fat, and lower motivation. Enclomiphene may be used to increase endogenous testosterone production while preserving fertility.

"Many men experience delays in hormone evaluation because of limited appointment availability or the inconvenience of accessing laboratory services," said Anneliese Cadena, AGNP-C, board-certified Nurse Practitioner and consultant for Feel30. "Telehealth combined with at-home diagnostics allows timely evaluation and guideline-based prescribing with ongoing medical oversight."

Telehealth continues to increase in men's hormone care as patients seek faster evaluation and more flexible access to licensed clinicians. Integrated care models allow clinicians to assess laboratory data remotely, prescribe treatment, and follow up with patients.

**About Feel30** Feel30 is based in Austin, Texas. The platform provides evidence-based testosterone therapy, enclomiphene treatment, and men's health services with all-inclusive pricing, at-home lab testing with nurse visits, unlimited clinician support, and fast U.S. pharmacy fulfillment. The company's mission is to make evidence-based hormone care clearer, faster, and more accessible for busy men nationwide who refuse to wait.

