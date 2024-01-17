Feelbelt Redefines the Audio Experience Landscape

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensit!, the leading innovator in haptic technology, is thrilled to announce the official market availability of the Feelbelt in the United States, introducing a new dimension to audio experiences. With its groundbreaking haptic feedback technology, Feelbelt is set to redefine how people enjoy sound and music.

The Haptic Technology of the Feelbelt immerses its users deep into digital experiences. (©Sensit!)
The Feelbelt is a wearable device designed to enhance audio immersion by allowing users to feel the music, movies, and games they love. Unlike traditional audio devices that rely solely on sound, Feelbelt adds a tactile layer to the experience, providing users with a sense of touch that complements the audio they hear.

Key features of the Feelbelt include:

  • Haptic Feedback: Feelbelt's advanced haptic feedback technology translates audio frequencies into tactile sensations, allowing users to feel the beat of music, the rumble of explosions in games, and the thrill of action in movies. The Range reaches from 10 to 20.000 Hz.
  • Wireless Connectivity: The Feelbelt is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, gaming consoles, and home theater systems, making it versatile for various entertainment setups.
  • Customizable Settings: Users can fine-tune the intensity and frequency of vibrations to suit their preferences, creating a personalized audio experience.
  • Accessibility: Feelbelt is also a valuable tool for people, who are hard of hearing, as it allows them to experience audio content through touch.

"Our mission is to transform the way people perceive and enjoy digital experiences. With the Feelbelt, we believe that sound becomes an even more immersive and memorable experience. Whether you're gaming, watching a movie, or simply enjoying your favorite music, Feelbelt takes it to the next level," said Benjamin Heese, CEO of Sensit!.

The Feelbelt is now available for purchase on the official website, feelbelt.com, as well as at select retail partners across the United States.

About Sensit!

Sensit! is a multi-brand haptics company that provides the simplest solution for creating and scaling haptic experiences in the market. Founded in Potsdam in 2019, Sensit! enhances digital experiences through immersive haptic feedback - simply put, through vibrations - by transforming telemetry, sound, and interaction data into a tangible experience. On a specially developed and easy-to-use platform, B2B customers can individually design the haptics developed by Sensit!, turning simple products into haptic experiences. The Feelbelt is a brand of Sensit!.

