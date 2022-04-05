Feeling Stressed? Osia Osia by ZEZE Has a Sudsy Solution

The Wellness Brand's Line of Luxury Soaps Uses Clean Ingredients to Help Individuals Destress

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stress is a common factor in modern life. In fact, according to one Gallup Poll from a few years ago, nearly eight out of ten Americans feel stressed. And that was before the pandemic. Another report released during that crisis found that nearly one-third of Americans were so crippled by stress that they struggled "to make even basic decisions."

Between the pressures of modern life and unique events, such as the coronavirus pandemic, there are many factors that feed each individual's struggle to simply slow down, rest, and relax. That's where Osia Osia by ZEZE comes into the picture.

Osia Osia by ZEZE is a wellness brand that creates luxury bath soaps with fragrances that are designed to help with stress. The brand's products are divided into two ranges: organic and herbal soaps. The former is created with all-organic ingredients while the latter incorporates many traditional Ayurvedic remedies.

Both ranges are handmade and use cold-pressed pure oils, essential oils, floral extracts, and distillations. These natural bathing options gently foam and provide essential hydration. However, their most important attribute — and the reason they're so popular — is their fragrance. These include countless popular smells from simple-yet-unique options like Bourbon Rose to exotic smells like Kumkumadi Oil with Saffron to kid-friendly choices, like the fan-favorite Chocolove.

Each of these fragrances is strong, long-lasting, and uniquely designed to cultivate a sense of rest and relaxation. "We offer products that don't just cleanse," says company co-founder Saurabh Bhatia, "They deliver the old-world wisdom of ancient wellness practices through nature-inspired beauty remedies."

In a world perpetually racked with anxiety-inducing stressors, it's brands like Osia Osia by ZEZE that are truly making a difference by helping individuals disconnect from the aggravating 24-hour information cycle through a bath experience designed to help them destress.

About Osia Osia by ZEZE: Osia Osia by ZEZE was established to help consumers access affordable, home-based relaxation and stress relief through premium herbal and organic luxury soaps. The brand's U.S.-based parent company, ZEZE, was founded in December of 2021. It operates in concert with its sister organization, Osia Osia, which has sold similar products in Europe and Asia for the last two decades. Learn more at zezenaturals.com.

