Feelingirl FeelCare™ Collection Wins American Good Design Award for Merging Medical Precision with Everyday Elegance

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Feelingirl, a brand redefining shapewear through comfort and confidence, announced that its FeelCare™ Collection, designed specifically for women recovering from surgery, has been honored with the prestigious American Good Design Award for its seamless integration of medical precision and design aesthetics. The accolade, presented by the International Award Association, recognizes outstanding achievements in design excellence and innovation. Since its inception, the award has grown into a global benchmark, attracting tens of thousands of entries annually.

For more details, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/FeelinGirl-Mastectomy-Compression-Wireless-Surgical/dp/B0FV6X1XJB?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1&psc=1

At the heart of the recognition lies the Feelingirl FeelCare™ Collection 's core mission: redefining recovery wear for women through designs that blend clinical functionality with daily comfort. The award-winning post-surgery bra, one of the Feelingirl FeelCare™ Collection 's flagship designs, was developed around the ergonomic and emotional needs of women during recovery, ensuring that medical-grade support and visual sophistication coexist in a single garment.

The post-surgery bra's front closure and adjustable straps allow for easy wear and removal, while the specially designed underarm padding minimizes friction around surgical incision areas. It offers a discreet yet empowering wardrobe choice for women in recovery, combining utility with understated beauty.

Behind the refined appearance of the Feelingirl FeelCare™ Collection is the foundation of innovative textile technology. The collection employs high-stretch, skin-friendly fabrics to ensure a breathable, supportive fit throughout the day. Additional fabric treatments, including stain-release agents for easy removal of blood residues and antibacterial cleaning technology, address the unique needs of post-surgery care. By aligning medical accuracy with the comfort of everyday life, Feelingirl FeelCare™ Collection redefines the boundaries of recovery apparel and resonates deeply with both the jury and consumers.

The recognition with the American Good Design Award stands as a strong testament to Feelingirl's mission of "Confidence out, Comfy in." The brand believes that every woman deserves to feel both elegant and at ease, whether in daily life or during recovery. This honor highlights Feelingirl's dedication to thoughtful, user-centered design and its vision of empowering women to move through life with confidence and comfort in every moment.

The American Good Design Award marks another milestone in the Feelingirl FeelCare™ Collection's growing list of international accolades. Earlier this year, the collection also received the 2025 MUSE Design Award, reinforcing Feelingirl's position as a leader in the post-surgery functional lingerie segment. Each recognition underscores the brand's ongoing commitment to research, innovation, and empathy-driven design, combining scientific rigor, human-centered thinking, and emotional understanding to create products that truly care for women.

Looking ahead, Feelingirl remains devoted to inspiring women's confidence and comfort through every life stage. Beyond meeting physical recovery needs, the brand continues to extend its care to women's emotional and psychological well-being, promoting a sense of ease and assurance from within. Through the Feelingirl FeelCare™ Collection and future innovations, Feelingirl seeks to inspire quiet strength, restore self-assurance, and celebrate the effortless elegance that comes from true comfort and confidence.

For more details, please visit: https://feelingirl.com/, connect with Feelingirl on Instagram (@feelingirlofficial), or search "FEELINGIRL" on Amazon.

SOURCE FEELINGIRL