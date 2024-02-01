FEELM Introduces the World's First Burst Power Ceramic Coil Vape Solution - 0.5 Sec to Feel the Burst of Flavors

News provided by

FEELM

01 Feb, 2024, 06:13 ET

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FEELM, the world's leading vape solution provider, announced the launch of the world's first burst power ceramic coil vape solution – FEELM TURBO. This solution leverages cutting-edge ceramic coil technology to deliver an explosion of flavor for consumers. Like none others, it can deliver intense flavors, powerful vapor in the shortest time, and enduringly long product life.

Continue Reading
FEELM-TURBO
FEELM-TURBO

Compared to other high powered vapes, products equipped with FEELM TURBO have smaller sizes yet delivers even higher burst of vapor. This technology is also perfectly adapted to the two major vape categories, the disposables and the pod-system, suitable for customers to create differentiated products to seize the market.

Full Blast in 0.5 Sec: Enjoy the Best in Every Puff

What is the good quality of high burst power? In FEELM's view, it must offer three key elements: a short time to full burst, significant vapor volume, and a powerful, impactful impression that resonates with the users.

FEELM, a leader in ceramic coil technology, has dedicated their expertise to developing a dedicated burst power ceramic coil solution. Despite its small size, this technological marvel can deliver a staggering 200% improvement in taste intensity. It efficiently atomizes large molecules while enhancing e-liquid aroma recover, resulting in a richer and more satisfying hit. With a burst time of just 0.5 seconds, it outperforms mainstream products on the market by strides. One of the burst power ceramic coil performs more than on par with dual MESH coils.

At this year's TPE exhibition, FEELM showcased an ultra-thin burst power disposable product featuring this innovative solution. With a body thickness of only 14mm, the product impressed consumers with its elegant thinness, excellent feel, and powerful first puff. It truly lives up to its name: "thin yet powerful!"

The FEELM TURBO solution, powered by this groundbreaking coil, marks another breakthrough for FEELM. This highly efficient atomization technology delivers significantly more vapor at lower power setting. Compared to dual MESH products on the market FEELM TURBO sees an 80% increase in performance, offering a richer flavor experience.

Furthermore, FEELM TURBO boasts the constant power engine technology, which ensures consistent flavor and vapor volume through the product's lifespan. Users can enjoy the same satisfying taste with every puff, unlike mainstream products where flavor often fade to bland. Compared to the competitors, FEELM TURBO products demonstrate a 35% improvement in flavor consistency and a remarkable 95% consistency in the vapor volume.

Forget the Chemical Fiber, Reach New Heights

Compared to chemically treated cotton-based coils, ceramic coils have a significant advantage in terms of puff count. This is because cotton fibers naturally absorb and eat up e-liquid, while ceramic pores can firmly lock in e-liquid to fully vaporize, greatly improving vaporization efficiency.

In 2022, FEELM launched the world's first ceramic coil disposable solution, FEELM Max. It achieved a major breakthrough in terms of puff count, a great importance for the TPD market. With the same 2mL of e-liquid, products equipped with FEELM Max can increase the puff count by at least 30% compared to other cotton-based products. A market that had once hit the ceiling of 600 puffs was then able to breakthrough to 800 puffs, and was well on its way to the target of 1,000 puffs.

FEELM TURBO brings with it the distinctive advantage of ceramic coils. In TURBO the e-liquid utilization reaches 98%, continuing to increase puff count. Where cotton-based products can reach 15,000 puffs, the same amount of e-liquid in products of FEELM TURBO solution can reach more than 18,000 puffs.

The FEELM TURBO is perfectly suitable for pod-system vapes to reach 15,000 puffs per pod. In addition, the solution utilizes maze leak-proof technology, isolating the e-liquid to solve leakage. A problem that has been with the industry since the beginning.

Lastly, this solution is able to support multiple modes of use. Those that like to experience an intense burst power vapor can choose the 'Burst' mode. Those that like to experience a more general smoother vapor can choose the 'Smooth" mode. Giving the options for consumers to switch at will and experience whatever their mood says.

SOURCE FEELM

Also from this source

POWER ALPHA 2.0: The First Ever Charge-Free 15,000+ Puffs Vape Solution by FEELM

POWER ALPHA 2.0: The First Ever Charge-Free 15,000+ Puffs Vape Solution by FEELM

2024 January 31st, FEELM, a leading provider of closed-system vape solutions, released the world's first charge-free disposable technology solution...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Tobacco

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.