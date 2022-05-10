Feet First Foundation Offers Support to Young People Living with Mental Illness

MARTINEZ, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year people around the world face the reality of living with a mental illness. During May, it is the opportunity to raise awareness about mental health. The month of May is a time to offer your hand of support. Just 1 in 5 youth access mental health services despite the clear and growing need for help. There are many barriers, and the Feet First Foundation aims to help improve access by providing tiered support to young people in a fun and engaging environment. In 2017, Feet First Foundation was created to support young people stressed socioemotionally. In 2018 and 2019 the organization received a Proclamation from the City of Martinez, CA and City of Concord, CA for supporting at-risk youth. The Feet First Foundation is a non-profit organization based in California that uses non-contact mental-physical activity as an alternative therapy solution for teens suffering from depression, anxiety, aggression, impulsivity, and anger. One of their primary goals is to improve the physical and mental health of K-12 students by teaching self-defense, coping skills, and character development. Additionally, their program trains teachers and counselors as coaches to deliver a unique ongoing training combination of self-defense and social emotional exercises. The Feet First Foundation is assisting the State of California by bringing data from the students at various Elementary, Middle, and High Schools. The State of California and the leadership understands the importance of mental health for children and teens. An analysis of 2 years of counseling data from 50 at-risk high school students found that counseling provides significant benefit to youth including a 61% decrease in depression, 65% reduction in anxiety, 70% reduction in anger and 100% reduction in suicidality.

Feet First Day School Program

COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on young people's mental well-being and has been a source of significant stress, anxiety, and trauma. Young people experienced social isolation and disconnection, leading to notable increases in anxiety, depression, and mental health-related emergency room visits. In addition, it is likely that the pandemic has disproportionately impacted the mental and emotional well-being of children from communities of color and low-income communities, which have borne the brunt of the pandemic's economic and physical health effects. Early intervention and treatment can help to address COVID's impact on young people's mental wellbeing, but California has long struggled to meet the mental health needs of young people. Too few children receive care, and when they do, it is often too late. In order to address COVID's impact on children's mental health.

Program Director and Cofounder Sean Sharkey attests to "seeing the kids smiles and reaction to the class, is the real reason I am committed to Feet First Foundation." The 2022 United States Surgeon General Report on Youth Mental Health found that: -25% of youth experience depressive symptoms - 20% of youth experience anxiety symptoms- During the pandemic girls suicide attempts increased 51%.

Feet First Foundation utilizes evidence-based therapies including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) and Mindfulness Based Substance Abuse Treatment. www.feetfirstnp.org

