FEETURES STEPS UP TO SUPPORT COMMUNITIES AFFECTED BY HURRICANE HELENE

Local sock company donates 100% of proceeds to aid recovery efforts in hurricane-hit areas

HICKORY, N.C., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene, Feetures announced a major initiative to give back to the communities in need. The company, known for its high-quality, performance socks, launched a donation campaign to support relief efforts in the areas hardest hit by the hurricane.

Feetures is based in North Carolina with its distribution center in Newton, not far from where the devastation of Hurricane Helene has been felt the most. In an effort to support these communities, Feetures donated 100% of proceeds of online sales on Wednesday, October 2nd to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund to support communities recovering from Helene. As a result, Feetures raised $230,708. Additionally, the brand donated over 2,000 pairs of socks through Operation Airdrop.

Over $200,000 is significantly more revenue than a typical Wednesday, showing the power of when a strong brand and a caring community join efforts to help their neighbors.

As a way to continue to give back as the repairs of Western North Carolina continue, Feetures will donate 20% of the sales of all of their Blue Ridge Collection Trail socks back to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund.

"We understand the importance of community, especially during challenging times. With the aftermath of Helene in our own backyard, we felt it was important to do something," said John Gaither, CEO of Feetures. "Our mission has always been about more than just the sock business; it's about making a positive impact. The aftermath left many without basic necessities, and we know that a small gesture like receiving a fresh pair of socks can go a long way in a time like this, but we also wanted to do more. We were really humbled by the response of our customer base to our request for support and proud to be able to make a sizable cash donation to disaster relief. We know that the funds will be greatly appreciated by those who need it most."

For more information about Feetures, please visit www.feetures.com.

About Feetures:

Founded in 2002 by textile industry veteran and passionate runner, Hugh Gaither, Feetures performance socks were created to support runners and other athletes in their pursuit of healthy, active lifestyles. Feetures are focused on offering products that are designed to help everyone achieve their personal best. The brand is a family-owned business out of Charlotte, North Carolina, founded in technological design, innovation and sustainability. Committed to the quality of their product and the satisfaction of their customers, every Feetures products include a lifetime guarantee. Today, Feetures has become the #1 sock brand in U.S. run specialty stores. It is sold in over 50 countries and in prominent national sporting goods chains in the US.

