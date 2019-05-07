FEI Systems Awarded USAID CMIS/EMR System Task Order

COLUMBIA, Md., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FEI Systems was recently awarded a $12.6 million, 3-year technical assistance and capacity building task order from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). FEI Systems is providing technical support to the Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini, to advance its HIV/AIDS epidemic control objectives. Specifically, FEI Systems is helping the Kingdom and its stakeholders to develop, maintain, and use a client management information system (CMIS)/electronic medical record (EMR) system. Learn more at www.feisystems.com.

Through the Eswatini Client Management Information System task order, FEI Systems is helping the Kingdom's Ministry of Health to roll-out and expand a national EMR system. The CMIS/EMR initiative will help the Kingdom to better track and care for HIV positive and negative patients. It will give patients a comprehensive picture of their health information. Importantly, it will consolidate and interpret data for providers and public health decision makers.

FEI Systems will help the Kingdom and USAID to:

Meet their objectives to support critical information technology innovation Improve end users' capacity to make wise use of own their patient data Improve the ability to analyze, interpret, and use monitoring and evaluation data.

Eswatini has the highest adult prevalence of HIV in the world. This task order illustrates FEI Systems' passion for technology solutions that supports boundary-free health and human services for people with the greatest need.

Mr. Sjoerd Postma, MSc, MA, has joined FEI Systems as the Chief of Party and Health Management Information System Specialist for this task order. FEI Systems' teaming partners for this effort are Khulisa Management Services in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Computronics Systems in Mbabane, Eswatini.

About FEI Systems

FEI Systems is a leading provider of health information technology solutions. Our clients include Federal agencies such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Health and Human Services (HHS), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), Administration for Community Living (ACL), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). FEI works with 30+ state and local government clients, implementing behavioral health applications, electronic health record systems, and innovative alternatives to traditional fee-for-services Medicaid programs.

